74 gas stations in Binh Duong temporarily suspended operations

According to the People’s Committee of Binh Duong province, Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the People’s Committee, recently chaired a meeting to discuss solutions for addressing the difficulties faced by retail fuel businesses.

During the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Toan, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, reported that there are currently 74 gasoline stations in the province temporarily suspended from operation due to not meeting the conditions for retailing fuel.

“Mainly, the stores have not met the requirements for fire prevention and safety (firefighting) and have not complied with the specified safety distances. Additionally, some gasoline stations have not converted their land use purposes to commercial and service land as regulated,” Mr. Toan stated.

According to the leaders of the Department of Industry and Trade of Binh Duong, the suspension of many gasoline stations has caused some difficulties for people and businesses in accessing fuel for transportation needs.

To alleviate the difficulties faced by businesses, the department has sent a letter to the provincial police proposing guidance measures for businesses to expedite the approval process for design review and acceptance of fire prevention and fighting systems for retail gasoline stations when submitting their documents.

“The department has also compiled a list of gasoline stations that have not converted their land use purposes, along with investment and construction documents, which were sent to the Department of Planning and Investment and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment for review and opinions on the investment policy when conducting land use conversion procedures for each specific case,” Mr. Toan informed.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong province requested the two relevant departments to review the issuance of certificates for land use conversion to commercial and service purposes, ensuring compliance with regulations. The Department of Industry and Trade will coordinate with the provincial police to provide guidance and support for business households to meet the fire prevention and fighting conditions.

Regarding the implementation of fire prevention and fighting regulations, recently, seven associations have sent a letter of recommendation to the government and relevant ministries and agencies, reflecting the difficulties arising from the continuous issuance and revision of legal documents and fire prevention and fighting standards in recent times.

In the process of enforcement and practical application, many difficulties and shortcomings have emerged, resulting in significantly increased time, costs, and direct impact on the production and business activities of enterprises. As a result, numerous businesses have had to temporarily suspend their operations, and many newly constructed or renovated factories cannot be put into operation.

In light of this situation, businesses have recommended addressing certain issues, such as promptly announcing and granting licenses for many products that meet fire prevention and fighting standards to provide businesses with suitable product choices.

Additionally, the government should expedite the socialization of inspection, approval, and acceptance of fire prevention and fighting work to accelerate the approval of documents and enable construction projects to enter production and business, thereby providing products to society.

