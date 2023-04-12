7000-year-old village in Hai Phong without cars or motorbikes

Known as the oldest fishing village in Vietnam, Cai Beo fishing village located in the Cat Ba archipelago attracts tourists with its stunning natural scenery, diverse and fresh seafood, and preservation of traditional cultural values.

Located about 20km from Cat Ba Island (Cat Hai district, Hai Phong city), Cai Beo fishing village (also known as Vung O fishing village) is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the area, attracting many domestic and foreign tourists to visit every year.

With an estimated age of up to 7000 years, it is also considered the oldest fishing village in Vietnam and is currently home to more than 500 households engaged in the traditional profession of catching seafood and raising fish in cages on the bay.

The enchanting beauty of the peaceful floating village in the middle of Lan Ha Bay when viewed from above (Photo: Quang Nguyen, Tu Tran).

Not only a popular tourist destination with beautiful natural scenery and abundant seafood, but this fishing village also holds traditional cultural values from ancient times.

To reach Cai Beo fishing village, tourists can start from Cat Ba Island, move another 20km to see floating houses on the water waves, lined up like a miniature city.

Typically, to get here, tourists can rent a private boat with a price ranging from 1,200,000 to 1,500,000 VND per trip (suitable for large groups), or rent a motorboat, buy a ferry ticket, or take a tour if you want to fully experience this fishing village and enjoy fresh and attractive specialties.

Here, tourists can comfortably admire and learn about the methods of aquaculture of local fishermen, visit fish farming cages such as catfish, red snapper, carp, and grouper, or directly experience fishing activities and feeding fish.

Especially, tourists can also buy fresh seafood right at the fishing village or rent locals to process and enjoy on-site.

Coming to Cat Ba, visitors should try once to experience the feeling of sitting down the boat on the green bay, weaving through the mossy small islands and admiring the beauty of Cai Beo fishing village (Photo: Hoang Bui).

Although Cai Beo fishing village is a famous tourist destination, it still retains its pristine, rustic, and peaceful beauty. Therefore, if you have the opportunity to visit here, you should also pay attention not to litter and preserve the landscape and the surrounding environment.

Visiting Cai Beo fishing village, tourists can combine sightseeing and experiencing Lan Ha Bay, beautiful beaches in Cat Ba with many exciting activities such as cruising, diving to see coral reefs, kayaking, mountain climbing, etc.

@Vietnamnet