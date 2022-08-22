7 Tips for Building Your Global Workforce

As competition across industries increases and technology makes it simpler to conduct business at any time and from anywhere, many companies are looking at new opportunities internationally. However, this venture is not as easy as it may initially seem. This process entails establishing international bases, recruiting and hiring new employees, as well as maintaining processes across cultures, languages, and time zones. That can turn out to be a particularly challenging task for most businesses, so here are some effective tips that will help you build your global workforce successfully:

Expand to new markets

If you’re prepared to expand overseas or considering accessing new markets across the world, building a global workforce can be the ideal opportunity to finally take this step. Having a legal entity set up in the country where you plan on hiring can be of great help for streamlining operations. It will allow you to ensure compliance and manage complex laws more easily, without having to waste any additional time or money on expanding internationally. Local employees could also be quite beneficial to the success of your business in different markets, as no one can understand the language and cultural nuances quite like a local.

Find international talent

Recruiting international employees will likely be quite similar to the recruitment processes you currently use at home. If you’ve already expanded to the market in question, conventional channels such as advertising and utilizing local job markets can be great solutions. If not, there are a number of different tactics you could use. For example, you can consider recruiting from within and leveraging any existing contacts your current employees have in the selected region. Similarly, social media websites and international job boards can be surprisingly effective as well, along with hiring experienced local HR managers.

Comply with local laws

Every country and even region will come with unique labor laws. It’s imperative to study these regulations thoroughly and comply with each pertinent rule to maintain smooth international operations. Otherwise, you may face hefty fines or even prosecution. In case you have already established an entity in a foreign country, remaining compliant will be much easier, as well as hiring local legal and finance professionals to support your processes. For the companies that aren’t quite ready to expand, employer of record (EOR) and professional employer organizations (PEO) may be the best solutions for guaranteeing compliance globally.

Manage payroll efficiently

Along with labor laws, employee benefits, and social security factors, you will also have to comply with the specific payroll systems of each country you hire workers from. These laws, regulations, and practices can be individual to each country as well, not to mention that they could also vary within a country depending on the type of employment. For that reason, hiring international payroll services may be the best course of action. These experts understand the challenges of managing global payroll well, and will be able to communicate effectively, follow necessary local payroll practices, take care of international banking, and ensure compliance on your behalf.

Enhance communication

In terms of working with international employees, communication can present one of the biggest challenges. The lack of face-to-face interactions can make it difficult to convey messages, the absence of context can make understanding colleagues a challenge, and differences in time zones could lead to communication gaps and delays. For that reason, efficient communication should be a priority when building a global workforce. This can be achieved by finding a communication platform that works for your business, creating internal newsletters to share news and updates, surveying your teams regularly, holding frequent one-on-one meetings, and using similar tactics.

Boost team collaboration

Collaboration can be another big challenge for global teams, for very much the same reasons. Time zones will affect working hours and potentially create disruptions in team coordination, while different vacation times and national holidays could directly impact the availability of employees in critical decision-making times. To overcome these challenges, plan ahead and make collaboration just as important as communication. Do this by establishing specific norms and processes, using effective team management and collaboration software, proving necessary equipment to each employee, making and tracking group goals, checking in frequently, strengthening your company culture, etc.

Focus on the productivity

The lack of productivity and motivation to complete work responsibilities can be a common issue across all remote teams, including international employees. The causes of these problems can be quite different based on the specific situation, and the solution may vary according to the company as well. However, one thing is for certain – without engaging and encouraging your global workforce, morale and satisfaction will drop, and productivity will suffer as a result. So, aim to motivate your workers by offering more flexible working conditions, providing constructive feedback, optimizing the work environment, and minimizing potential distractions, in an effort to boost overall efficiency.

From legal compliance to productivity and operational efficiency, working with international teams can come with a number of unique challenges. But if you leverage the advice mentioned above and enhance your internal processes, you can build a stronger global workforce and set your company up for lasting success.