7 Famous Personalities Who Wear Rolex Watches

Whether we admit it or not, all of us have had a celebrity or two to look up to. It can also be a famous personality. Nevertheless, we all have different reasons why we look up to them but once we do, we notice almost everything about them. We love some of our idols because we get crazy over their style and tend to copy almost everything about them. No matter how bizarre these styles are, it does not matter because someone famous wore them. They can never go wrong. Among the many things that people are all eyes on are the luxury watches that our famous personalities wear, particularly Rolex watches. These watches hold a certain class and prestige that will make their wearer stand out. If you are on a venture to find the best luxury watches that are famous people-approved, this article is for you.

1. Barack Obama

Let us start this list by bringing out the big guns: Barack Obama. If people see you wearing a Rolex watch, you will not only stand out. They will also see you as a man of strength, power, and success. This is one of the reasons a Rolex is fit for someone who falls under these categories, even as high and mighty as that of a president. Barack Obama usually dons a simpler attire when presenting himself before the public. He is regarded as the man of the people, anyway. Since his term ended, though, you can see him wear what they call the “President” watch like the Rolex Daytona or Submariner. He wears a prestigious Rolex Cellini reference 50509.

2. Queen Latifah

Rolex watches truly are the best timepieces, even for Queens. Yes, Queen Latifah may not have the Crown, but people regard her as one of the queens of her time because of her versatility. Her multiple awards prove this. With this said, Queen Latifah also dons an elegant Rolex watch. She has a Rolex Submariner with reference 116613. Her watch has a blue bezel and dial combined with an 18K yellow gold. The 18K yellow gold is what gives her watch glow. Queen Latifah’s Rolex watch is for those who prefer two-tone luxury watches.

3. Ellen DeGeneres

Speaking of Rolex Submariners, another one who dons this sophisticated watch is this famous TV host, producer, comedian, actress, and writer, Ellen DeGeneres. Ellen DeGeneres has made a name of their own from their famous TV show, Ellen. From this, and from a lot of iconic films they have starred in, Ellen DeGeneres became the highest-paid comedian in the world, making $80.5 million. This ultimately makes them the second-highest-paid TV host. All in all, Ellen DeGeneres is the 22nd highest-paid celebrity in the world. Compared with Queen Latifah’s two-tone Submariner, Ellen DeGeneres’ watch is made with an 18K white gold. It also has a blue dial and bezel, the same as Queen Latifah’s. Ellen DeGeneres’ Submariner watch is also dubbed as “The Smurf”.

4. Roger Federer

We are on to one of the real reasons Rolex watches are ever loved: sports. Rolex is one of the best brands in the world because of its established brand recognition. The luxury brand watch is always known for its momentous marketing strategies. The brand is always present during iconic firsts of events. An example of this is the first diver ever swim the English Channel who wears a Rolex watch. Another sports personality wearing a Rolex watch is Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis champion is known as one of the best tennis players of all time. He holds 20 Grand Slam titles and the most Wimbledon titles than any other tennis player. He has made marks in the history of tennis. With Roger Federer, there is no other iconic moment to show his Rolex watch other than when he finally lifts his trophy. Lifting the trophy that he won from beating all-time Grand Slam record holder, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, also brands his Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust II. Today, Roger Federer Rolex’s brand ambassador.

5. Rihanna

Another one from the crowd favorite when it comes to the music industry, Rihanna has also been seen several times wearing her Rolex Datejust. Eargasm-inducing artist and Grammy Awards winner Rihanna holds a place in the Forbes’ 2012 and 2014 list of top ten highest-paid artists. She is also the wealthiest female musician as of 2019. According to Time magazine in 2012 and 2018, Rihanna is also one of the top 100 influential people in the world. She also owns a successful business.

6. Tiger Woods

Another one from the sports industry, Tiger Woods, is inseparable from his Rolex Sea-Dweller Deepsea. Tiger Woods, as one of the most renowned and most accomplished golfers in the world, became the first to win four majors in a row. No other golfer has done this ever since. At the young age of 21, Tiger Woods won the 1997 U.S Master at Augusta with a record score. He and his Rolex Sea-Dweller Deepsea are a perfect match because Tiger Woods loves the sea. He is a surfer and a diver. Rolex’ Sea-Dweller Deepsea is the best for him because this timepiece offers an advanced mechanism for a diving watch. It can also withstand the toughest underwater conditions.

7. Paul Newman

Paul Newman was someone who every man wants to be, and every woman wants to be with during his time in the 60s and 70s. Not only is he a famous American actor and director, but he is also a champion in car racing. His personal Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is the most expensive watch ever sold. It was sold off in the auction in 2017 at $17.8M.

Watch for champions

Here are some famous personalities who also own Rolex watches. From here, we can all agree that Rolex watches are timepieces fit for champions. If you want to celebrate your success, getting a Rolex watch and wearing it as you go through your day is a good idea.

