7 Covid-19 patients discharged, active cases drop to 54

Seven patients were discharged from Ninh Binh General Hospital in northern Vietnam on Monday afternoon, bringing the country’s active cases down to 54.

Patients 164, 165, 180, 181, 182, 230 and 240 will be kept under medical monitoring at home for another 14 days.

Most of them are overseas students who were quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam at military-run quarantine facilities. Some of them have tested negative five times.

On Monday morning, a patient was also discharged from the Ninh Binh Gerenal Hospital in Nho Quan District in Ninh Binh province.

There are currently two Covid-19 patients under treatment in the northern province.

Vietnam has recorded a total of 268 coronavirus cases, the majority of whom have been discharged from the hospital. The country has gone through four consecutive days without new coronavirus infections.

Source: Vnexpress

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

