6,000 tourism stimulus meetings set to take place in Ho Chi Minh City

At the 2023 Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Fair, hundreds of international travel agencies are expected to participate. It is estimated that around 6,000 business meetings aimed at fostering connections within the tourism industry will take place.

On the afternoon of August 15th, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism held a press conference about the 17th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Fair in 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023).

This event serves as a significant platform for promoting the image of the country, Vietnamese people, and Ho Chi Minh City to both domestic and international tourists. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for travel and tourism businesses to establish better supply-demand relationships within the industry.

According to the organizers, this year’s event boasts double the exhibition space and number of booths compared to 2022. As of the present time, ITE HCMC 2023 has registered over 400 participants and brands, including more than 370 domestic entities and 30 international ones.

The organizers have also selected and invited over 150 international buyers from more than 31 countries and territories, such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand, and Gulf countries (Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia) to attend. This trade fair thus offers a platform for international travel businesses to expand their market reach, bring tourists to Vietnam, and seek travel partners within Vietnam and the region. An estimated 6,000 B2B (business-to-business) trade meetings between buyers and exhibition participants are expected to take place.

Press conference ITE HCMC 2023 afternoon 15/8. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism) ITE HCMC 2023 is executed under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. The event spans three days from September 7th to 9th, 2023, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City. During the press conference, Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, mentioned that adjustments to visa policies are creating favorable conditions for international tourists to visit Vietnam. However, these are just necessary conditions; additional solutions are required to make Vietnam’s tourism more appealing. ITE HCMC 2023 focuses on promotion and commercial development to connect with key tourism markets and expand into new ones. He expressed, “It’s essential to build and refresh tourism products that cater to the needs of high-spending, long-stay guest markets. With significant and systematic investment, we hope that Vietnam’s tourism will soon become a leading economic sector. We aspire for Vietnam to be among the top 30 competitive tourism nations in the world.” According to data from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in July 2023, the country welcomed over 1.038 million international visitors, marking a 6.5% increase compared to June. This was also the first month of the year to welcome over 1 million international visitors. As of the first seven months of the year, the total number of international visitors to Vietnam reached nearly 6.6 million, equivalent to 83% of the 2023 target. The sharp increase in international visitors during the off-peak season is seen as a positive sign for Vietnam’s tourism industry. @Vietnamnet