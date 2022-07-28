6 tips to help the world’s top billionaires work effectively

In fact, entrepreneur Tim Ferriss emphasizes the need to “focus on being productive instead of being busy”. So how to do that?

1. Meditation is the key

When Bill Gates was young, he considered meditation to be the “interesting thing associated with reincarnation”. But now, the 67-year-old billionaire finds that meditation is an exercise for the mind, similar to the way we exercise our muscles when playing sports. He and his ex-wife Melinda both practice consistently.

Self-admittedly not an expert, but Bill Gates usually meditate 2-3 times a week, about 10 minutes each time. As a result, the business tycoon learned to pay attention to the thoughts in his head.

Bill Gates claims meditation helps him improve concentration, keep the brain young, reduce stress and enhance memory.

2. Know When to Say “No”

Throughout their illustrious careers, Warren Buffet and the late Steve Jobs both adhered to the principle of knowing when to say “No”.

“Focusing means saying ‘No’ to hundreds of other great ideas,” Jobs told people to focus their energy on the main idea they’re working on.

Agreeing with this philosophy, Buffett has said: “The difference between successful people and truly successful people is the ability to say ‘No’ to almost anything that happens.”

3. Get enough sleep

Studies have shown that sleep deprivation affects memory, alertness, decision making and problem solving. All play an important role in optimizing work productivity.

During sleep, the body produces hormones that help the immune system fight infections. Good sleep will help you not get sick and quickly recover health. At the same time, sleep improves mental health, mood and brain function.

Bill Gates said that he only needs 7 hours of sleep, Jeff Bezos needs 9 hours. Meanwhile, the world’s richest billionaire Elon Musk sleeps 6-7 hours a night.

4. Always carry a notebook with you

You will always see British billionaire Richard Branson with a notebook with him. He had a habit of taking notes of everything. From ideas to suggestions, feedback or contact details…

“Whenever I’m listening to someone, I try to jot down the points that interest me or worry the most. Then I can refer back to these notes and work through them,” the 72-year-old billionaire said. sharing age.

According to Branson, this approach boosts everyone’s productivity levels. In the digital age, you can replace your notebook with a notepad in your smartphone.

5. Read, read and read

If you want to maximize your productivity, you need to make time to read. It is estimated that Warren Buffett spends 5-6 hours a day reading 5 newspapers and 500 pages of company reports. Bill Gates regularly recommends good titles, based on his favorite books. Gates even shared that he reads 50 books a year.

Mark Zuckerberg says that every two weeks, he tries to read at least one book. Meanwhile, Mark Cuban spends more than 3 hours reading a good book every day. Cuban also attributes his early career success to reading.

6. Make quick decisions

Jeff Bezos firmly believes that “speed is what matters in business”. If you make decisions too quickly, you could harm yourself or the company. If it’s too slow, you might fail. Therefore, the founder of Amazon came up with the 70% rule.

In his 2016 letter to shareholders, he wrote: “Most decisions should probably be made with about 70% of the information you’d expect. If you wait for 90%, in most cases, you’re probably in the running. slow”.



Before each issue, you should make a decision when you have 70% of the information needed to come to a conclusion. Bezos explains that high-quality decisions require 90% of the necessary information. However, the downside to getting to 90% is that it takes a long time.

