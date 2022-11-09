6.8% of Vietnam’s population participates in securities investment

According to data from the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD), the total number of accounts on the market is now 6,709,181 accounts, equivalent to about 6.8% of the population. Since the beginning of 2022, the market has added nearly 2.4 million new securities trading accounts.

Data from the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD) showed that domestic investors opened 96,427 new securities accounts in October, a slight decrease compared to the previous month. In which, individual investors opened 96,290 new accounts and institutions opened 137 new accounts. This is the lowest number of new accounts opened by domestic investors since February 2021 and the fifth consecutive month of decline.

The number of new accounts opened by domestic investors has continuously decreased sharply, which also partly affected the liquidity of the market recently. According to statistics, the average matching value on HoSE in October only reached 9,300 billion VND, down 21% compared to the previous month and the lowest level since the beginning of 2021. Many trading sessions even matched orders less than 7,000 billion VND.

In October, foreign investors opened 174 new accounts, of which 162 new accounts were opened by individuals and 12 new accounts by organizations. This number is much more positive than the fact that foreign individual investors closed 63 accounts in the previous September. As of the end of October, foreign investors have a total of 42,512 accounts.

