54 countries and territories are exempt from visa for Vietnamese citizens

by Thi Nguyen

With a Vietnamese passport, visitors can enter 54 countries and territories without a visa.

Passport and visa are two types of travel documents needed to travel between countries.

According to the Henley Passport Index published in the second quarter, evaluated based on 199 passports and 227 destinations, including countries and territories around the world, Vietnamese passports ranked 90th with a score of 54 , up 4 places compared to last year.

Also according to the above ranking, the Japanese passport and Singapore passport are the two most powerful passports in the world with the same score of 192 points.

Vietnamese Passport

Thus, according to Henley Passport Index, Vietnamese citizens are exempted from visa, only need to apply for visa on arrival (visa on arrival) or electronic visa (eTA) with high success rate in 54 countries and territories, including:

  • Visa-free destinations for Vietnamese passports: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Niue, Barbados, Haiti, Saint Vincent & Grenadines, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Dominica.
  • Visa on arrival destinations: Marshall Islands, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Iran, Kuwait, St Lucia, Maldives, Nepal, Tajikistan, East Timor, Bolivia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Guinea-Bissau , Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia.
  • Destinations that accept eTA: Taiwan (China), Sri Lanka.

In addition, Algeria, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Romania and Cuba are the countries that issue visas to Vietnamese with valid passports and do not charge fees.

@ Zing News

