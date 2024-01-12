5 Vietnamese exchange students mysteriously disappeared in Australia, local authorities are investigating

Information from Australia’s 7News station said that 5 Vietnamese exchange students who came to study at Hamilton High School (Adelaide) on an exchange basis “disappeared without a trace” at different times, including some cases that have been uncontactable for more than 4 weeks.

Sunnie Nguyen (17 years old) is the latest case in the mysterious disappearance of a Vietnamese exchange student after she did not return to her host family’s home in South Plympton on January 8. This student’s phone has now been disconnected and her social network accounts have also been deleted.

Mrs. May Zervaas, Sunnie Nguyen’s host mother, made a plea to the public on a local television station: “I hope that if she can listen to this, she can call me and tell me that she’s okay.” According to Ms. Zervaas, Sunnie is content with living in Adelaide and has no reason to vanish as her visa is still valid for the next three years.

This is summer break time for schools in Australia. “So, I hope this is just a case of 17-year-olds wanting to get together to go somewhere without telling anyone,” said Ms. Lien Nguyen-Navas, spokesperson for the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Australia.

Responding to the Daily Telegraph, an Australian police spokesman informed that the guardian family reported the Vietnamese teenagers missing in December 2023 and January 2024. “All current lines of investigation indicate that some of the children may have gone to another state and are still there. There is also no information to suggest that the children are in danger,” the spokesperson said.

Australian officials announced on January 11 that they had found one of the missing Vietnamese international students. However, there are still 4 cases with no new information. “We are coordinating with the federal police to continue locating the children,” the police spokesman added.

Australian police are also urging anyone with any information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

@thanhnien.vn