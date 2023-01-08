5 types of thinking that make you poor and still poor

1. Trade time for money

In the market, we easily see the scene of two people standing and haggling with vegetables for half an hour. Are those 1-2 silver coins worth half of your day?

You need to understand: Human time is priceless! However, realizing the value of time is not a simple task.

Bargain with each other for half a day just to get a few dong cheaper. Had to go to work but stood chatting with acquaintances. Long queue for promotion in supermarket. In doing these things, we are using our precious time for some benefit.

This is the typical mindset of someone who can’t get rich. They never feel that their time is valuable, but only complain that they are poor despite working so hard.

What are rich people doing when ordinary people waste their time on meaningless things? They gain knowledge, build relationships, accumulate capital and pave the way for future success.

All money can be earned back, but time has passed, there is no way to save it. Time is worth a thousand gold, so don’t waste it on meaningless or useless things.

Photo: Internet

2. Ignore personal goals

An item with 3 sizes large, medium and small (with original prices of 300,000 VND, 250,000 VND and 200,000 VND respectively), is currently discounted to 150,000 VND. According to the salesman’s experience, the average person tends to buy a large variety to save money, while the rich often buy the type that suits their needs.

This is the wrong kind of thinking. Needy people are often so focused on seeking benefits that they ignore other more important values, such as their own goals.

A couple wants to buy a house but doesn’t have enough down payment. The husband advised to wait a while to accumulate, but the wife wanted to buy immediately. After arguing for a long time, the husband had to comply with his wife’s wishes. Both ran to borrow money everywhere to make enough money.

From the very beginning, this couple had a mindset error. The problem is not whether they have enough money or not, the important thing is whether buying a house is really necessary or not.

The mindset of the poor is determined by whether they can do it or not, while the mindset of the rich is to emphasize the objectiveness of the action.

When buying a house, people with no money often think about the problem: How much down payment is required? Is the monthly income enough to pay the loan? Should you buy a house? Which type to buy?

Conversely, when buying a house, the rich will first ask: Do I really need to buy a house? Want to buy a house like? Only then did they begin to implement the plan.

If the goal is reasonable enough, we won’t be able to use the “insufficient resources” excuse not to do it.

Photo: Internet

3. Limit yourself to all possibilities

People often think, the less money, the stronger the will. However, the truth is quite the opposite.

In behavioral economics, there is a concept called “decision fatigue”. The more decisions we make in a short amount of time, the more energy will be depleted. Since then, we no longer have the strength to weigh the pros and cons, leading to more random decisions.

When buying a house, the average person is more concerned with the price because they are used to comparing prices many times every time they want to buy something. Therefore, they often tend to choose the houses with the lowest value when investing or relocating.

This is the core of the “poverty mindset”: If you only focus on money, you will waste money; If you only focus on immediate benefits, you will win a small battle but lose the whole battle.

4. Always think in a negative way

Assuming there is a mountain in front of them, the first thing people with a “poor mindset” will think is “I can’t climb this mountain”. Having just been assigned the task of contacting the partner, they thought of failure, being looked down upon, so how could they influence the partner?

Once dominated by these negative thoughts, you will enter a state of “poor thinking”. Just having difficulty, “poor mindset” will make you think you can’t do it and give up.

People with a “poor mindset” are not necessarily without money, or unable to make money. In essence, they are denying their own ability to make money and succeed.

In contrast, the rich, when faced with any problem, believe they can do it, and think about how to solve the problem, and then mobilize all the resources around to do this.

Photo: Internet

5. Be content with the present and don’t dare to take risks

Many people just want to pursue a stable life, take an umbrella in the morning and take it back in the evening, living a life like that. However, stable does not mean safe.

We always like the present life, thinking that as long as it is stable, everything will be peaceful. However, the reality is often harsh. An accident, an illness, a company bankruptcy is enough to ruin our lives.

If you are poor, there is no such thing as safety, there is no way out if you do not dare to take risks. Even more frightening, many poor people do not dare to take risks on their own, but also laugh at those who dare to take risks.

If you take risks, people with a “poor mindset” will consider you lucky; If you fail, the person will mock: “I told you!”. If there are such people around, you need to absolutely stay away.

Of course, taking risks is not the same as gambling. You need to be mentally prepared to face danger, even when it’s safe, and to move forward courageously. It was a deliberate choice after much risk-taking.

The mindset determines the level. Rich people always raise and put problems on many fronts before taking action. Poor people always think of difficulties first, then make excuses to give up.

The world will never treat you better just because you are poor. If you want to change your destiny, you need to change your mindset first.

Source: CafeF