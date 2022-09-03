5 sectors with the highest number of newly established businesses in the first 8 months of 2022

According to the General Statistics Office, although the number of newly registered businesses in the month decreased compared to the previous month because August coincides with the seventh lunar month, the time when people have a limited mentality to start a business. However, in the first 8 months of 2022, the total number of newly established enterprises and returned to operation reached nearly 149.5 thousand enterprises, up 31.1% over the same period last year. In which, the number of newly established enterprises increased by 24.2% and the number of enterprises returning to operation increased by 48.3%.

Accordingly, in August, the whole country had 11.9 thousand newly established enterprises with a registered capital of 130.2 trillion VND and the number of registered employees was 75.2 thousand employees, a decrease of 9.5%. in terms of the number of enterprises, an increase of 5.1% in registered capital and a decrease of 29.1% in the number of employees compared to July 2022.

The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in the month was 10.9 billion dong, up 16.1% over the previous month and down 7.4% over the same period last year. In addition, the whole country also had nearly 6.5 thousand enterprises returned to operation, an increase of 177.8% over the previous month and an increase of 67.1% over the same period in 2021.

In the first eight months of 2022, the whole country has 101.3 thousand newly registered enterprises with a total registered capital of nearly 1,136.3 trillion dong and a total number of registered employees of 696.2 thousand employees, an increase of 24 .2% in number of enterprises, up 0.3% in registered capital and 16.2% in number of employees over the same period last year. The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in the first eight months of 2022 reached VND 11.2 billion, down 19.3% over the same period in 2021.

In terms of a number of areas of activity, the report shows that wholesale, retail, and repair of cars and motorbikes is the field with the highest number of newly established businesses in the first eight months of 2022, with 35,631 enterprises were established, up 30.1% over the same period last year.

5 sectors with the highest number of newly established enterprises in the first 8 months of 2022. Source: GSO

The next industry with the second largest number of newly established enterprises is the manufacturing and processing industry. Specifically, in the first 8 months of 2022, there were 13,047 newly established enterprises in this field, an increase of 23.6% compared to the same period in 2021. Following is the construction industry, with 10,975 newly established enterprises in 8 months. in the first month of the year, up 7.3% over the same period in 2021.

Real estate business and transportation and warehousing are two fields with the 4th and 5th highest number of newly established enterprises in the first 8 months of the year. Accordingly, about 6,573 real estate businesses were established, up 27.3% over the same period in 2021. Also during this period, the number of newly established businesses in the field of transportation and warehousing was 4,979 enterprises, up 25.4% over the same period in 2021.

By economic sector, in the first eight months of this year, there were 1,388 newly established enterprises in the agriculture, forestry and fishery sectors, equivalent to the same period last year; 25.3 thousand enterprises in industry and construction, up 14.2%; 74.7 thousand enterprises in the service sector, up 28.6%.

In addition, the report said, if including 2,502.1 trillion dong of additional registered capital of 35.1 thousand enterprises increasing capital, the total amount of additional registered capital into the economy in the eight months of 2022 is VND 3,638.4 trillion, up 36.1% over the same period last year.

Also in the first 8 months of 2022, 48.1 thousand enterprises returned to operation (up 48.3% over the same period in 2021), bringing the total number of newly established enterprises and enterprises returning to operation. in the first eight months of 2022 to nearly 149.5 thousand enterprises, up 31.1% over the same period last year. On average, there are 18.7 thousand newly established enterprises a month and return to operation.

Source: CafeF