5 Best Bvlgari Watches Men Should Buy Today

While both require skill, watchmaking is quite a different craft than jewelry making. Horology takes art, science, and innovation to another level, and it takes years of research and development to deliver products that sell.

Considering that Bvlgari is an iconic luxury jeweler first and luxury watchmaker second, the jump has been remarkable, add that to the fact that it has manufactured some of the most iconic watches ever created. Today, it sits at an esteemed table along with the world’s most luxurious brands.

Company History and Its Best Automatic Watches

Bvlgari saw its beginnings in 1884 when Greek immigrant Sotirio Voulgaris started the business in Italy by designing high-end women’s jewelry. Despite it being pronounced ‘Bulgari’, the brand’s unique name was sort of a coincidence. When it created a brass logo or its flagship store on Via Condotti in Rome, in 1934, they used the letter ‘V’ instead of ‘U’ as a reference to ancient Roman writing. The stylized ‘Bvlgari’ has remained ever since.

The brand may be best known for its jewelry, fragrances, and leather goods. However, its range of luxury watches are also ones that we should be paying attention to. Bvlgari didn’t enter the watchmaking industry until 1977. It was when they debuted the Bvlgari Bvlgari—a line of highly-coveted pieces that combine fine-quality materials with craftsmanship and innovation. Several years later and the brand added more collections including the Octo, Serpenti, and LVCEA. If you like the look of a Bvlgari watch on your wrist, you would love these Bvlgari Automatic Watch selections that we have curated for you.

5 Bvlgari Automatic Watches You Can Buy Today

An automatic watch is favored for its longevity. Unlike a battery-powered or quartz watch, it’s built to have an indefinite lifespan and it only pauses when you stop wind it or tweak its internal mechanisms. Below are our top 5 picks of the best Bvlgari automatic watches for men to buy right now.

Octo Finissimo Extra Thin 40mm Automatic Blue Dial Ref. 103431

Automatic movements, powered by the motions of the one wearing it, are rather average in the watchmaking industry. But, Bvlgari displayed its technical prowess with the release of the world’s thinnest automatic watches. This exceptional watch features a self-winding movement that’s just 2.23mm thick, housed in a 40mm diameter stainless steel case with a total thickness of just 5.15mm. It sports a metallic blue dial that further highlights the watch’s overall timeless, polished appearance.

Octo Chronograph Automatic Black Dial Ref. 102630

One can’t have too many black dial watches. This is particularly true when the watch being pertained to, sports an all-black finish with gold accents. Take this reference for example. It sports a black dial with gold-tone hands and hour markers and features a 41mm ultrathin black stainless steel case that sits on a black leather strap. The overall look boasts a classic and luxurious appeal that looks appropriate on formal occasions.

Bvlgari Automatic Blue Dial Men’s Watch Ref. 103132

Introduced in 1977, Bvlgari Bvlgari is named as such due to the double use of the brand name on the bezel. This model may seem like a bold choice with its bronze and blue color pairing, but look a little longer and you’ll love it for its rather refined look. It features a blue dial with bronze hands and a coordinating 41mm bronze case. It also sports a transparent case back, where the automatic movement is visible, and a 42-hour power reserve.

Bvlgari Chronograph Automatic White Dial Men’s Watch 102305

At 42mm, this chronograph automatic watch is quite an intimidating piece to wear. Nevertheless, it’s sure to look great on a larger wrist. Its case uses a combination of magnesium and PEEK for durability and rubber straps to balance its weight. Its white lacquer dial features a luminous black hand and black sub-dials that are useful for keeping track of seconds, minutes, and hours. With a 100m water resistance, it’s one that you can take both on the racetrack and the waters.

Octo Finissimo Automatic Grey Dial Titanium Men’s Watch Ref. 103137

Gray is a color that adds a touch of ruggedness on watches that no other colors can provide. Pair it with metallic colors like bronze and the result is a new and exciting look. This Octo Finissimo features a minimalist gray dial and the signature small seconds display. It is presented in a 40mm gray titanium case with a coordinating bracelet. It runs on the in-house BVL138 automatic movement, which gives it an approximately 60-hour power reserve.

A Bvlgari Automatic Watch Just for You

Bvlgari is a well-known luxury watch brand. Apart from its success in jewelry making, it guarantees that the same quality and craftsmanship goes to its watchmaking. Its range of high-quality and statement-making watches makes a good investment that proves to be profitable should you wish to sell your Bvlgari watch in the future.

There you have the list of our top 5 Bvlgari automatic watches. While the list doesn’t cover all that Bvlgari watches have to offer, this should be enough to give you a glimpse of what the brand has in store for you. You can browse Bvlgari’s website for more selections or check out some of its authorized retailers like The Watch Company.

Which of these Bvlgari Automatic watches appeal to you most? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

