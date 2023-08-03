4,600 foreign tourists on international superyachts visit Nha Trang

The cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas carried 4,600 international tourists to Nha Trang Bay for onshore visits to local tourist attractions.

On August 2nd, the cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas brought 4,600 passengers from countries such as France, Germany, Spain, Thailand, Singapore, and others to Nha Trang Bay (Khanh Hoa). Due to its large size, the ship couldn’t dock at the Nha Trang port, so it anchored outside the bay and transferred passengers to the shore. The cruise followed the route from Singapore to Nha Trang.

Tourists go to the mainland to visit Nha Trang City. Photo: A.T.

Upon arriving onshore, the group of tourists visited the Institute of Oceanography, Ponagar Tower, Truong Son Craft Village, Long Son Pagoda, and went shopping at Dam Market. They also enjoyed mud baths, explored the countryside on bicycles on the outskirts of Nha Trang. On the evening of August 2nd, the Spectrum of the Seas will depart from Nha Trang Bay and continue its journey to Hong Kong (China).

Spectrum of the Seas is a modern cruise ship, with a length of 347 meters, nearly 50 meters wide, designed with 16 decks, and built in Germany in 2019 at a cost of 940 million USD. The ship is equipped with world-class entertainment and indoor sports facilities. It has 16 decks and over 2,000 rooms, accommodating up to 5,600 guests. Onboard, there are many outstanding amenities, including three swimming pools, three whirlpools, an outdoor cinema, a spa, and a theater with a capacity of 1,300 people.

Since the beginning of the year, the local area has welcomed around 10 cruise ships with over 9,600 visitors disembarking for sightseeing.

@Vietnamnet