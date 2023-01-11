4,000 electric cars sold in Vietnam in December 2022

Vietnamese electric vehicle market currently has appearance of brands such as VinFast, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and will soon be Hyundai and Kia.

The last month of 2022 recorded a boom in sales of electric cars in the Vietnamese market. If in previous months, this number was only around 1,000 units, the December market had more than 4,000 electric cars delivered to customers.

Although not able to compare with gasoline cars, the number of 4,000 electric cars sold in December shows that this segment is experiencing significant growth compared to the same period in 2021.

VinFast increased sales more than 7 times

According to VinFast, a total of 4,278 electric vehicles were handed over to Vietnamese customers in December, including 2,730 VF 8 vehicles and 1,548 VF e34s. This is considered the best sales level ever of VinFast electric cars.

Sales of VF 8 increased by 2,318 units and VF e34 increased by 1,366 units compared to November. The Vietnamese dealer explained that this increase of more than 7 times was due to the stable supply chain as well as the optimization of the production system.

VinFast is no longer selling petrol cars and only focuses on electric cars. In addition to VF 8 and VF e34, VinFast also plans to hand over the VF 9 and VF 5 Plus models.

Besides VinFast, the Vietnamese electric car market still has names like Porsche Taycan Audi e-tron or Mercedes-Benz EQS. Belonging to the high-end segment and with a selling price of no less than VND 5 billion, these models are not for the majority of users, so sales are also relatively modest compared to VinFast’s more than 4,200 cars.

2023 promises new electric car models

Entering 2023, the domestic electric vehicle market will certainly have a development in product range for consumers to choose from.

In December 2022, VinFast VF 5 Plus was able to make a deposit. It is expected that in March this year, VinFast will open a deposit for 2 models of VF 6 and VF 7. If according to the plan, the Vietnamese automaker will complete a product range stretching from A-class urban cars to the large SUV segment.

Zing’s source said TC Motor will soon assemble the Hyundai Kona EV. This can be seen as a replacement for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 – an electric car that was offered for sale for nearly 2 billion VND.

Mercedes-Benz will also soon launch the next electric models after the EQS, including the EQS SUV and EQE, which are expected to be more suitable for the Vietnamese market.

In addition to the positive information, a few electric car models that were expected to be sold in Vietnam until now are still quiet. For example, Kia EV6 has not yet had any information on the price and launch time, although it was confirmed to be on sale more than a year ago.

