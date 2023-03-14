400 km of North-South Expressway will be completed in 2023

According to the Ministry of Transport, the ministry is directing to accelerate the progress, striving to complete and put into operation 7 component projects with a total length of about 412 km in 2023.

Regarding the progress of implementing the North-South East Highway projects (CT01) to connect the entire route by the end of 2025, the Ministry of Transport has divided the project into 2 stages to organize implementation to ensure compatibility with transportation demand and investment resources.

Specifically, the construction project of some highway sections on the North-South East route in the 2017-2020 stage was divided into 11 component projects (3 PPP projects and 8 public investment projects) with a total length of over 650 km. Up to now, the investors have completed and put into operation 2 component projects including Cao Bo – Mai Son (15.2 km long) and Cam Lo – La Son (98.3 km long) with a total length of 113.5 km.

The Ministry of Transport is directing related agencies and units to accelerate the progress, striving to complete and put into operation 7 component projects including Mai Son – National Highway 45 (63.4 km long), Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet (100.8 km long), Phan Thiet – Dau Giay (99 km long), National Highway 45 – Nghi Son (43.2 km long), Nghi Son – Dien Chau (50 km long), Nha Trang – Cam Lam (49.1 km long), and My Thuan 2 Bridge (6.01 km long).

As for the remaining 2 component projects with a total length of 127.8 km, including Cam Lam – Vinh Hao (78.5 km long) and Dien Chau – Bai Vot (49.3 km long), they will be completed in 2024.

For the North-South East Highway project in the 2021-2025 stage, according to the report of the Ministry of Transport, this project is divided into 12 component projects with a total length of about 720 km. To ensure basic progress is completed by the end of 2025, the Ministry of Transport has simultaneously started construction on these 12 projects on January 1, 2023.

Regarding the progress of coastal road investment, according to the report of the Ministry of Transport, according to the road network planning for the period 2021-2030, vision to 2050, the coastal road is a trunk road formed based on utilizing existing roads, combined with new construction investment, passing through 28 provinces and cities with varying scales along the entire route.

Regarding investment responsibilities, the sections of roads that coincide with national highways and expressways implemented by the Ministry of Transport amount to 776 kilometers, while the sections that do not coincide with national highways and expressways, implemented by localities, extend 2,217 kilometers.

As of now, the Ministry of Transport has completed 727 out of 776 kilometers (achieving 93.8%), and the remaining sections are being continuously mobilized for investment. As for the sections that fall under the investment responsibility of localities (2,217 kilometers), due to limited resources, the full completion of the route has not been ensured.

In the near future, the Ministry of Transport will closely coordinate with localities to mobilize resources to invest in coastal roads, to promptly connect the route and to exploit it in a synchronized manner.

@Thesaigontimes