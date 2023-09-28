Home » 40 students climbed to the roof to avoid the flood
LifeTrending

40 students climbed to the roof to avoid the flood

The boarding house in Quy Chau, Nghe An was submerged in floodwaters, forcing 40 students to seek shelter on its roof. The authorities rescued the children to safety.

by Linh Vu
Students climbed onto the roof to avoid floods (Photo: Luong Nga).

Mr. Dao Minh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tan Lac town (Quy Chau district, Nghe An), confirmed on September 27th that 40 students who were staying in a boarding house had been rescued after being trapped by rising flood waters. The house had been inundated due to the floods. Mr. Duc explained that the area had been deeply submerged in floodwater that morning, and the students had to climb to the roof to seek help from the authorities as the waters rose.

By the evening, a total of 100 students from the flooded area had been relocated to a safe place, and the school’s kitchen department had provided food for them. Sadly, most of the children’s belongings, including books, utensils, clothes, and more, had been damaged. At present, the school teachers are appealing to the community and people in the surrounding area to help provide clothes for the children.

Lũ dâng ngập phòng trọ, 40 học sinh leo lên nóc nhà tránh trú - 3

The entire boarding house area of Quy Chau High School’s students was deeply flooded (Photo: Luong Nga).

On September 26, heavy rain caused flooding in Tan Lac town and the entire Quy Chau district, resulting in students’ personal belongings being submerged. The rising water level left roads impassable on September 27 at around 5:30 p.m., making it difficult for people to travel and assist affected students.

Meanwhile, the Standing Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control – Search and Rescue and Civil Defense of Nghe An province reported that hydropower units have started discharging water from reservoirs in the area.

@dantri.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Hanoi: A series of streets flooded after heavy...

Nghe An: Discovered a whale shark 8m long,...

Nghe An: A huge fire broke out in...

Commencement of anti-flood project in Bien Hoa

11 houses were submerged due to a river...

Yoga: Why must students invest their time in...