40 students climbed to the roof to avoid the flood

Mr. Dao Minh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tan Lac town (Quy Chau district, Nghe An), confirmed on September 27th that 40 students who were staying in a boarding house had been rescued after being trapped by rising flood waters. The house had been inundated due to the floods. Mr. Duc explained that the area had been deeply submerged in floodwater that morning, and the students had to climb to the roof to seek help from the authorities as the waters rose.

By the evening, a total of 100 students from the flooded area had been relocated to a safe place, and the school’s kitchen department had provided food for them. Sadly, most of the children’s belongings, including books, utensils, clothes, and more, had been damaged. At present, the school teachers are appealing to the community and people in the surrounding area to help provide clothes for the children.

On September 26, heavy rain caused flooding in Tan Lac town and the entire Quy Chau district, resulting in students’ personal belongings being submerged. The rising water level left roads impassable on September 27 at around 5:30 p.m., making it difficult for people to travel and assist affected students.

Meanwhile, the Standing Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control – Search and Rescue and Civil Defense of Nghe An province reported that hydropower units have started discharging water from reservoirs in the area.

