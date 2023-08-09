4 passport forms applied from 15/8

According to Circular No. 31/2023 of the Ministry of Public Security regulating passport forms, travel documents and related forms, from August 15, there will be 4 new passport models applied.

The Minister of Public Security has just signed and promulgated Circular No. 31/2023 regulating passport forms, travel documents and related forms.

Accordingly, 4 passport models applied from August 15 include: Diplomatic passport, sepia cover page (HCNG form); official passport, dark green cover page (HCCV form); ordinary passport, blue-violet cover page (HCPT form); Ordinary passport issued by shortened procedure, black cover page (form HCPT-RG).

The Circular of the Ministry of Public Security also stipulates a new passport form, the outer cover of which is printed with the national emblem, national emblem, and passport name; Passport with electronic chip. The images of the pages in the passport are scenes of Vietnam’s country and cultural heritage, combined with bronze drum motifs; Languages ​​used for passports are Vietnamese and English.

The number of pages in the passport (excluding the cover page) is 48 pages for a diplomatic passport; Official passports and ordinary passports are valid for 5 years or 10 years. An ordinary passport with 12 pages is issued under the shortened procedure and is valid for no more than 12 months.

According to the circular, the electronic chip will be placed in the back cover of the passport with the chip. The passport cover is a high-strength synthetic plastic. Letters, passport numbers are punched by laser technology smoothly from page 1 to back cover. All contents and images printed in passports are made with modern technology, meeting security requirements, anti-counterfeiting and meeting ICAO standards.

This Circular also stipulates that for the new passport form, the outside of the passport is printed with the national emblem, national emblem and name of the passport; languages ​​used in Vietnamese and Cambodian for Vietnam – Cambodia border passports (blue purple); Vietnamese and Lao languages ​​for Vietnam – Laos border passports (in blue); Vietnamese and Chinese languages ​​for entry and exit passports in the Vietnam – China border area (issued to cadres and civil servants in brown color; issued to border residents in gray color).

The passport has 16 pages (excluding the cover page) for the Vietnam – Cambodia and Vietnam – Laos passports; There are 28 pages for entry and exit passports in the Vietnam – China border area.

