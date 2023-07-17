4 million computers in Vietnam susceptible to virus from Microsoft Office

Security vulnerability in Microsoft Office software suite poses a risk of impacting numerous computers in Vietnam.

Bkav Security Company has recently issued a warning regarding a security vulnerability in the Microsoft Office software suite. This vulnerability is identified by the CVE-2023-21716 code. It is a highly severe vulnerability, nearly close to absolute severity (9.8/10).

Experts warn of the risk from a security hole on Microsoft Office.

Specifically, by exploiting this vulnerability, hackers can deploy widespread virus infection campaigns, thereby gaining remote control of devices, collecting and encrypting data, as well as downloading and executing other viruses.

Although a patch for this vulnerability has been available since February of this year, according to Bkav’s statistics, nearly 4 million computers in Vietnam are still at risk of virus attacks due to not being patched. In response to this situation, Bkav has released a free tool to scan for vulnerabilities and provides instructions for updating.

Bkav has developed the Microsoft Office vulnerability testing tool and is providing it for free on the website.

According to Mr. Nguyen Tien Dat, Director General of Bkav’s Malware Research Center, “These types of vulnerabilities always attract hackers because they exist in commonly used document file formats. Additionally, updating the patch is not a simple task for devices without automatic update enabled, and not everyone can do it.” “Bkav has now released a free tool to help users quickly check if their computers are affected by this vulnerability, as well as providing instructions to update the patch directly on the website. Users do not need to install anything and can run the tool immediately,” Mr. Dat shared. @Vietnamnet