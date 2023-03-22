4 flight attendants are released in the case of trafficking 11kg of drugs from France to Vietnam

According to Ho Chi Minh City Police, at 8:45 a.m. on March 16, 2023, Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch detected a shipment of about 60 kg, including four suitcases belonging to flight attendants Tran Thi Thu Ngan, Vo Tu Quynh, Nguyen Thanh Thuy, and Dang Phuong Van are suspicious and should be checked.

Then, in collaboration with the Drug Crime Investigation Police Department – Ministry of Public Security and the Drug Crime Investigation Police Department – Ho Chi Minh City Police, a total of 327 tubes of toothpaste (unopened, various brands, each in an individual carton) and 17 bottles of mouthwash was found in 04 suitcases, in addition to personal items. When the insides of the toothpaste tubes stated above were examined, 157 tubes contained a total of 11,284.57 grams of narcotics of various types, including Ketamine and MDMA.

Tan Son Nhat Airport Customs Branch sent documents and evidence from the case to the Investigative Police Agency – Ho Chi Minh City Police on March 17, 2023, for further investigation by its competence.

Based on the investigation results, on March 21, 2023, the relevant authorities met, comprehensively assessed the collected documents and evidence, and compared the provisions of the law, initially determined: When the four flight attendants are staying in France when a Vietnamese person requests that 327 tubes of toothpaste and 17 bottles of mouthwash be transferred to Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat airport to be sent to relatives. These flight attendants were unaware that 157 tubes of toothpaste received for transit had been combined with and hidden narcotics by the subject; hence, there are insufficient grounds for criminal prosecution.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police Department of Investigation announced a decision to release the four flight attendants mentioned above on March 22, 2023.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department of Investigation is investigating and clarifying the nature of the case, as well as severely handling the relevant subjects by the regulations.

@vtv.vn