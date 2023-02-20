300,000 Starbucks vanilla drinks recalled because glass may be in the bottles

Thousands of Starbucks ready-to-drink beverages were recalled because glass may be in the bottles.

Some 25,200 cases of the beverage, produced by PepsiCo, were voluntarily recalled, the FDA said.

The bottled beverages in the recall have the expiration dates: March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10.

Thousands of bottled Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino beverages were recalled after pieces of glass may have been detected in some of the chilled coffee drinks, the Insider reported.

A total of 25,200 cases of the beverage, produced by PepsiCo with 12 bottles per case, were recalled after glass was detected, according to the Food and Drug Administration of The United States of America.

The voluntary recall, which was initiated on January 28, targeted drinks with expiration dates on March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10, per the FDA.

The beverages were distributed across the US, though not at Starbucks retail locations, a representative for PepsiCo said in a statement to Insider.

“The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway,” the statement on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership said.

The statement continued: “The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised.”

The Starbucks arrived in Vietnam ten years ago, U.S. coffee chain is set to launch its 100th store in the country during the second quarter of this year, and has plans to continue expanding.

So far, Starbucks has 87 locations in seven different areas, with the majority of them being situated in Ho Chi Minh City, totaling 50 stores. The company has more than 800 employees and has provided training for 200 coffee experts. Despite the highly competitive Vietnamese market, Starbucks has managed to maintain a presence, although its store count pales in comparison to local chains such as Highlands Coffee (which has 592 locations) and The Coffee House (which has 154).