300 self-driving tourist cars from China to enter Quang Ninh each month

On October 30th, the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee announced that they have officially approved the pilot program for managing self-driven tourist car services between Mong Cai City (Quang Ninh) and Dong Hung City. The trial period for self-driven Chinese tourist cars began on October 30 and will conclude on September 30, 2026.

Cars of Vietnamese guests drove themselves to Dong Hung City to travel to another country in 2016.

According to the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee, self-driven Chinese tourist cars, after completing the entry procedures, will be allowed to travel to Ha Long City via National Highway 18A and the Ha Long – Mong Cai expressway.

Self-driven Chinese tourist cars are not permitted to enter National Highway 18C, a military area. The movement process allows for stopping and parking for filming and photography, with some restricted areas, such as other military zones.

For self-driven tourist cars from Quang Ninh, the relevant Chinese authorities will determine the regulations when departing for Dong Hung City.

In addition, Chinese tourist groups entering Vietnam under a tour program must use vehicles with fewer than 9 seats and display the travel agency’s logo. It is worth noting that each month, each side is allowed to process the entry and exit of only 300 cars, with a maximum of 10 cars per group.

Cars of Vietnamese tourists on the streets of China in 2016

The Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee has entrusted the Department of Transport and Communications of Quang Ninh to coordinate with the Quang Ninh Border Guard Command, the Quang Ninh Provincial Police, the Quang Ninh Customs Department, the Department of Transport and Communications, the Department of Tourism, and relevant local authorities to effectively organize the management of vehicle entry and exit in accordance with regulations. Periodically, monthly and annually, and at the end of the trial period, an evaluation of the implementation results will be conducted to report to the Prime Minister. As reported by Thanh Nien, self-driven car tours for Chinese tourists to Quang Ninh have been available since 2016. In this arrangement, 5-7 seat cars from Vietnam can travel to Que Lam City (Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region) covering a distance of 600 kilometers, while similar Chinese cars can enter Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province, covering a distance of 180 kilometers. Chinese tourists traveling to Quang Ninh in self-driven cars are required to have a visa. From there, tourists can leave their cars in Ha Long City and continue to other locations like Hanoi, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City. @Thanhnien.vn