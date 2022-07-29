3 Vietnam’s hotels are named in top of the best city hotels in Asia

Recently, Travel + Leisure has just announced the list of 15 best city hotels in Asia voted by readers of this magazine.

Besides hotels in Bangkok (Thailand), Mumbai (India), Singapore, Tokyo (Japan), three representatives of Vietnam including Capella Hanoi, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Park Hyatt Saigon also in the top 15 of the category “Best city hotels in Asia in 2022”.

Travel + Leisure reviews are based on facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. This year’s Asian accommodations represent the vibrant culture and energy of each destination.

Capella Hanoi

Capella Hanoi received 98.18/100 points, ranked 2nd on the list, praised for its “excellent service” and ideal location, close to famous landmarks.

The accommodation is located on the central street of Le Phung Hieu, with 47 rooms with a design inspired by the glorious period of the opera of the last century.

This boutique hotel uses Art Deco architecture to look classic but still luxurious.

47 rooms here are designed in their own style, displaying performance memorabilia of Opera artists and composers. Premier rooms have French-style balconies overlooking the old town.

Photo: Capella Hanoi.

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

This hotel is ranked 8th on a list of 15 places to stay voted by readers. The hotel has been in operation for about 120 years, located near the Opera House. The accommodation is often chosen to welcome politicians and famous people when coming to Vietnam.

The accommodation has French architecture, large scale with a total of 364 rooms. Rooms are decorated with classic furniture with silk tapestries, green shutters, iron details.

Here, visitors can enjoy a French meal at Le Beaulieu restaurant or sip a cocktail at Bamboo Bar next to the pool…

Photo: Ninheating.

Park Hyatt Saigon

The hotel in Lam Son Square (District 1, Ho Chi Minh City) ranked 4th. Built inspired by classical architecture, the resort is like an elegant, luxurious, separate mansion. distinguish between the hustle and bustle of the city.

Visitors here can choose from 3 main room categories: Standard, Deluxe and Suites. All are classic style with large windows, wooden furniture. Marble bathroom with private bathtub. Suites have a separate living area and some have a kitchenette for guests who prefer to cook for themselves.

Photo: Park Hyatt Saigon.

@ Zing News