3 Vietnamese dishes on list of Asia’s best street food

CNN’s travel site recently listed 50 popular street foods in Asia and advised everyone to try. In the list there are three Vietnamese dishes.

It’s banh mi, pho and iced coffee.

According to CNN, the French may have introduced baguette to Vietnam, but the famous bread of this Southeast Asian country is a unique creation of Vietnam.

Like the other dishes on the list, the ingredients that make up Vietnamese banh mi will vary greatly by region. However, the main ingredients usually include pork, coriander, chili, pate and pickles, stuffed inside a crispy, spongy bread.

Iced coffee sold on trolleys or in cafes is also on the list of Asia’s most popular street food.

Vietnam’s Pho is rated as excellent by CNN, there are few street foods that can compete with it. Pho, whether sold at roadside eateries or served in restaurants and cafes, has rich, aromatic broth, chewy noodles, and comes with chicken or beef. To make the bowl of pho more delicious, the shops often serve more herbs, bean sprouts, lemon and chili sauce, fresh chili.

Also on CNN’s list of must-try Asian street foods include Singapore’s spicy crab, Taiwan’s pearl milk tea, Hong Kong’s curry fish and egg tarts, and Korean kimbap (rice rolls) Country.

Previously, CNN had an article about 5 dishes that every visitor to Hanoi should try. These are fish cakes, shrimp cakes, fish noodles, crab noodles and egg coffee.

@ Vietnamnet