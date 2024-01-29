3 Vietnamese cities recognized as ASEAN Clean Tourism Cities 2024

The three cities of Vietnam, including Hue, Quy Nhon, and Vung Tau, have recently been awarded the ASEAN Clean Tourism City 2024 prize.

On the evening of January 26th, the leadership of the People’s Committee of Quy Nhon City (Binh Dinh province) confirmed that Quy Nhon is one of the three cities in Vietnam to receive the ASEAN Clean Tourism City 2024 award. This is the second time Quy Nhon has received this award, the first being on January 16, 2020, at the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2020 in Brunei.

Awarding the 2024 ASEAN Clean Tourism City Award to the three cities of Hue, Quy Nhon, and Vung Tau

According to the leaders of the People’s Committee of Quy Nhon City, on the afternoon of January 26th, within the framework of the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2024 (held from January 22 to 27 in Vientiane, Laos), the award ceremony for the ASEAN Clean Tourism City 2024 took place. This year, Vietnam has three cities receiving the award, including Quy Nhon, Hue, and Vung Tau.

The ASEAN Clean Tourism City is a prestigious award from ASEAN aimed at honoring and developing the brands of cities with high-quality tourism services. Through this, the awarded cities can promote and enhance the effectiveness of promoting tourism in Vietnam and the national destination brand “Vietnam Timeless Charm.”

Quy Nhon City has twice received the ASEAN Clean Tourism City award

To be recognized as an ASEAN Clean Tourism City, cities must meet 7 standards with 28 criteria groups, including 5 groups of criteria related to environmental management; 4 groups of criteria related to cleanliness and hygiene; 5 groups of criteria related to waste management; 3 groups of criteria related to environmental awareness and cleanliness; 2 groups of criteria related to green spaces; 4 groups of criteria related to health and urban safety; and 5 groups of criteria related to tourism infrastructure and facilities.

@Thanhnien.vn