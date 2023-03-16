3 Vietnam Airlines flight attendants get caught while transporting 10kg of ecstasy and narcotics from France to Vietnam.

On the evening of March 16, the head of Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Administration revealed that three Vietnam Airlines flight attendants on aircraft VN10 were arrested for transporting narcotics and ecstasy from France to Vietnam.

“We have asked Vietnam Airlines to provide further information about this occurrence. The situation is now being examined and explained by appropriate authorities “stressed the head of Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Administration.

The Vietnam Civil Aviation Administration also stated that to prevent and combat smuggling, commercial fraud, and counterfeit goods via air, the Department has requested that units continue to strengthen inspection and supervision to detect, control, and handle smugglers illegally transporting goods by air.

Moreover, the activities of criminals buying, distributing, and illegally transporting drugs and precursors across the border remain extremely complex.

To avoid detection by scanners and professional dogs of Customs, objects of drug trafficking and transporting via air, courier, and postal routes use sophisticated camouflage tricks such as: putting drugs in fake compartments in bags, packages, medicine bottles, functional foods, candy boxes, cosmetics, in household items or ingesting drugs in people, etc.

@congthuong.vn