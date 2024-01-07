3 more countries attend the 2024 Da Nang Fireworks Festival

In 2024, Da Nang will host the International Fireworks Festival with seven participating teams, scheduled to take place in early June. Among them, three rookie teams from the United States, Germany, and China will make their debut performances and compete.

On January 4th, the Da Nang People’s Committee announced that they will continue to organize the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) in 2024.

The event will be held in the area of the Han River Port (firing site) and the sidewalk area of Tran Hung Dao Street (artistic performances).

DIFF 2024 is expected to feature eight participating teams, including seven international teams: France, Italy, the United States, Germany, Poland, China, Finland, and the Da Nang – Vietnam team. Among them, three newcomers from the United States, Germany, and China will participate for the first time.

Images of Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023. Photo by Ho Giap

DIFF 2024 will consist of five competition nights, including four qualifying nights and one final night. The opening night is scheduled for the evening of June 8th, with subsequent fireworks nights held every Saturday in the following weeks (with a one-week break before the final night). The DIFF 2024 final night is expected to take place on July 13th.

In each competition night, teams will have 20 minutes to showcase fireworks displays based on the theme of each night, as agreed upon by the organizing committee.

The Da Nang People’s Committee stated that the overall theme of DIFF 2024 is still under consideration, but city leaders emphasize that DIFF 2024 will convey a message of a peaceful, just, harmonious, and humane society.

DIFF was first organized in 2008, and 2024 will mark the 12th year of DIFF being held in Da Nang. The previous edition, DIFF 2023, significantly boosted tourism in Da Nang after the challenges posed by Covid-19.

During the first six months of 2023, the total number of guests served by accommodations in Da Nang reached over 3.5 million, a 116.6% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Among them, international guests numbered 930,000, a remarkable 11.3 times higher than the same period, while domestic guests were nearly 2.6 million, a 67.7% increase.

Throughout the DIFF event, the number of flights to Da Nang International Airport reached up to 150 flights per day, 1.5 times higher than usual. The city’s room capacity reached about 70%, with 4-5 star hotels achieving 80-85% occupancy.

@Vietnamnet