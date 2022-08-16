3 Hanoi style cafes in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City

Lifestyle suggests a series of cafes with unique designs such as “miniature Hanoi” in District 1 and evaluates them based on the following criteria:

Cozy and peaceful space

Extensive menu, including food and drinks

The taste of strange dishes, typical

Service quality of staff

The Visit Coffee

Address: Mac Thi Buoi Opening time : 8-20:30 Price: 35,000-60,000 VND/dish

– The cafe is hidden in the old building in District 1. As soon as you enter the shop, you can easily feel the ancient, peaceful and immersed in a very Hanoi space. From the door, the corner of the balcony and the view across the opposite apartment block, every house is full of poetic green trees.

– This place is also designed as an exhibition hall with unique works of contemporary Vietnamese artists. Every Friday from 12:30 to 13:30, the shop often holds a live acoustic session.

– The menu is not too diverse, in return the impressive way of naming dishes. In addition to coffee, you can choose from juice, honey kumquat ice or dishes with interesting names such as Thi Hong, Thi Biec, Thi Chrysanthemum, Van Mo, Van Crocodile, Van Hibiscus… The shop also serves Snack service includes brown rice nuggets, burnt rice, dried chicken.

– “Clouds visit” – a signature drink flavor at the shop – has a combination of black tea and fresh milk. The “visit is kumquat” dish is attractive with cold brew and kumquat juice ingredients. In general, the drink is quite healthy, the quality and form is suitable in the price range.

– Friendly and professional service staff.

Overall rating: 3/5

A Chai Crown – Tea & Herbal Drinks

Address: Ly Tu Trong Opening time : 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m Price: From 45,000 VND/dish

– The shop is hidden on the 4th floor in the apartment, quiet atmosphere combined with relaxing music about Hanoi. You can choose to sit inside with a cozy space, a private and romantic table corner. There is also a mezzanine to sit and drink tea or people take pictures to keep the moment. In addition, the shop also owns a cool balcony.

– This place also sells cups, vases, bags, hats, ceramic art crafts.

– Outstanding menu of Indian milk tea, Vietnamese tea, apricot juice, crocodile juice, mulberry juice, tapioca flour, cinnamon ginger tea, red tea… Guests can choose pickled crocodile fruit, peanut candy, peanut candy, dried food, green bean cake to sip.

– The form of the drink is simple, the taste is quite delicate and characteristic. The price is quite reasonable.

– Friendly owner, attentive and polite staff.

Overall rating: 4/5

Little Hanoi Egg Coffee

Address: Yersin and Le Lai Opening time: 8-22h Price: 35,000-55,000 VND/dish

– Both branches are located on busy and crowded streets, but when entering, the space seems to be separate from the hustle and bustle outside. Harmonious music helps to create a relaxed, pleasant atmosphere.

– The shop stands out with 2 colors of yellow and brown, combining wooden tables and chairs and yellow lights to create a cozy space. This place is a stopover for guests with nostalgic souls who love the quiet colors of the old decade. The balcony area is also an ideal corner for you to enjoy breakfast while watching the street.

– The menu is rich. You can choose from coffee, yogurt, fruit juice, tea… The shop also serves Western-style food and fried seafood spring rolls, fried Hanoi spring rolls.

– Egg coffee is worth trying here. The egg cream part is smooth and consistent, not too sweet, when brought out, it still retains enough warmth, does not create a fishy feeling when enjoying.

– Drinks and dishes are well served. The quality is quite good for the price.

– Staff enthusiastic service, attentive.

– The minus point is that the parking space is inconvenient and has a fee.

Overall rating : 4/5

Source: Zingnews