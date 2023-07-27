3 destinations in Vietnam on the list of ideal places to avoid the heat in Asia

Channel News Asia based in Singapore has just suggested 10 ideal hot spots in Asia, including 3 destinations in Vietnam: Sa Pa, Ba Na Hills, and Da Lat.

Accordingly, the 10 destinations suggested by Channel News Asia are in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan, where the temperature is below 30 degrees Celsius even in the hottest months.

The first place that Channel News Asia suggested was Sapa (Vietnam). This website describes the cool temperature all year round, Sa Pa is an ideal resort location even in the hottest months from June to August. Accordingly, January is the month with the lowest temperature in Vietnam. Sapa is from 5-11 degrees Celsius and July (the hottest month) is from 17-24 degrees Celsius.

However, the climate is not the only feature that makes Sa Pa so attractive, the villages, homestays, terraced fields, waterfalls also contain cultural stories that attract tourists. Visitors can conquer Fansipan peak – the highest mountain in Southeast Asia with a climbing trip or choose to take the cable car to enjoy the panoramic view without losing much effort.

Visitors can take the sleeper train from Hanoi to Sapa, which takes 8 hours from the clock.

Channel News Asia describes that while Sa Pa is attractive by its rustic features, Ba Na Hills, located at an altitude of 1,489 m on Chua Mountain, offers an ideal entertainment, entertainment and resort experience. Ba Na Hills is only 35 km from the center of Da Nang city (in central Vietnam), so visitors can easily choose modes of transportation such as: Bus, private car rental or by Grab Car.

Ba Na Hills is famous for its iconic Golden Bridge, the uniqueness of this structure has immediately caused a fever on social networks since its launch in 2018. Ba Na Hills is also impressed by many entertainment venues such as roller coasters, amusement parks, and many restaurants, bars, cafes, …

With Da Lat, Channel News Asia believes that this place is considered the “Paris of Vietnam”, hidden in the verdant Central Highlands. Da Lat is far from the city. Ho Chi Minh City is about 8 hours by bus, visitors can also choose domestic flights to save time.

Da Lat has a lot of European charm with train stations, churches and picturesque villas. These French-style villas were built during the French colonial period by artists, politicians, …

Da Lat is also an ideal tourist destination for visitors who like thrills because there are games such as: Swinging over the waterfall, Zipline, SUP rowing, camping Tuyen Lam lake, …

In addition to the above locations, Channel News Asia lists some other locations such as: Cameron Highlands, Genting Highlands and Kundasang of Malaysia, Khao Yai, Khao Kho, Chiang Rai (Thailand), Alishan (Taiwan).

According to Channel News Asia