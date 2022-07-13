3 “boss” of Momo are about to join the CV Securities Board of Directors?

Recently, CV Securities Company has announced to collect shareholders’ written opinions on approving the sale of shares of the company and appointing members of the Board of Directors.

Accordingly, the content to ask for shareholders’ opinions is: Shareholders decide for themselves the transferee of shares and the specific conditions of the transaction and sign the share transfer contracts with the buyer decided by themselves.

With the appointment of personnel, CV Securities wants to elect 3 people including Mr. Do Quang Thuan, Mr. Vo Tran Duy and Mr. Doan Tu Tich Phuoc. It is known that these are all three senior employees of Momo.

Mr. Do Quang Thuan is Senior Vice President, in charge of Financial Services Business Unit. Mr. Thuan graduated with a Master of Business Administration, majoring in Finance, from Michigan State University (USA). This leader has more than 20 years of “battle” in the financial industry at home and abroad. Mr. Thuan is also the first Vietnamese to hold the position of CEO of Liberty Vietnam Insurance Company (from 2013 to 2017).

At MoMo, Mr. Thuan is the person who builds and directly leads the implementation of new strategies for providing financial services such as investment, lending, insurance…

Mr. Vo Tran Duy is known as the Director of Financial Services Payments and Strategic Projects. Meanwhile, Mr. Doan Tu Tich Phuoc was introduced as the Director of the Northern Representative Office of MoMo.

Mr. Do Quang Thuan, Deputy General Director of MoMo e-wallet

Previously, CV Securities had a big change in shareholder structure, when Momo received the transfer of 4.41 million shares, thereby owning 49% of the capital in CV Securities.

These shares were transferred from two shareholders, Vice Chairman Jiang Wen and General Director Nguyen Kim Hau. The transaction was made on 9/6.

CV Securities was established in March 2009, originally named Hong Bang Securities, then renamed to Hung Thinh Securities and from October 2017 changed its name to CV Securities.

In the period of 2017-2020, CV Securities reported a loss for 4 consecutive years, respectively -6.5 billion dong, -15 billion dong, -19.2 billion dong and -5.8 billion dong.

By 2021, CV Securities was profitable again but only at a modest level of VND 164 million. In the first quarter of 2022, the company continued to report a loss of nearly 900 million dong.

CV Securities currently has a charter capital of 90 billion dong and as of March 31, 2022, has accumulated losses of more than 80 billion dong. Equity is currently only 9.3 billion dong.