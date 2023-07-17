3 airports are closed before Typhoon Talim hits

The Northern Airport Authority‘s chief stated that a decision has just been taken to close Noi Bai, Cat Bi, and Van Don airports owing to the threat of Typhoon Talim (typhoon No. 1).

Accordingly, Cat Bi and Van Don airports will be closed from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on July 18. Meanwhile, the airport in Noi Bai is closed from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the same day.

The Port Authority also demanded that airlines and related units be on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, altering flight schedules to accommodate the evolution of rain induced by storms. With two airports in the region immediately hit by the storm, Cat Bi (Hai Phong) and Van Don (Quang Ninh), units must plan to anchor or relocate aircraft parked at the port.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting stated in an emergency storm alert issued on the evening of July 17 that at 7 p.m., the center of storm Talim (typhoon number 1) was around 330 kilometers southeast of Mong Cai (Quang Ninh). During the last few hours, the hardest wind sustained level 12.

The storm will proceed northwest at a constant pace of 20 km/h tonight and tomorrow, with the potential of degrading owing to friction with the terrain of the Leizhou peninsula (China). As it approached the Northeast of the North on the evening of July 18, the storm weakened into a tropical depression.

The storm influenced the Northeast and Viet Bac regions, which experienced very heavy rain with a common amount of 200-300mm during the night of July 17 to July 19. It can rain more than 400mm in each batch in certain spots. Meanwhile, rainfall in the Northwest and Northern Delta ranged from 100 to 200mm.

