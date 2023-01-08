3.8 million passengers begin to pour into Tan Son Nhat airport

From January 6, Tan Son Nhat International Airport officially entered the peak serving passengers for the Lunar New Year 2023.

Compared to previous years, the peak of the Lunar New Year this year comes earlier. Entering this phase, Tan Son Nhat International Airport applies enhanced level 1 aviation security control measures.

Photo: Google

On January 6, it is expected that there will be 735 flights with the number of departures and arrivals estimated at nearly 110,000 people with more than 57,000 departures and 52,000 arrivals. Domestic passengers reached more than 74,000 people, international passengers more than 35,000 people.

In order to meet the number of tickets sold by airlines, the number of take-off and landing slots has been increased to 44 flights/hour in the time frames from 6am to 23h55 and 36 flights/hour from 0h to 5h55.

This is the highest level of adjustment of the parameters of the time of take-off and landing in many years. Previously, at peak times, there were only about 40 takeoffs/landings per hour.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport forecasts that the average operating peak will be during the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in 2023, about 130,000 people will pass through Tan Son Nhat Airport every day, most of them are domestic passengers with about 90,000, the rest are international passengers.

It is forecasted that during the whole Lunar New Year, this Tan Son Nhat airport will welcome more than 3.8 million passengers with nearly 27,000 flights, an increase of nearly 10% compared to the same period in 2019 when the Covid-19 epidemic has not yet broken out.

According to the plan to coordinate the route flow for passengers at lobby A of the domestic terminal, the entrance to the check-in counters is opened by the airport at gates D2, D3, D4. Vietnam Airlines check-in at islands A-B, C-D; Vasco, Pacific Airlines check-in at E, F islands.

Two islands G and H are the check-in places for customers traveling to Bamboo Airways and Vietravel Airlines. At Lobby B of domestic terminal, Vietjet Air’s guests follow gates D6, D7 to check in at islands I, J, and K.

In addition, to prepare for the peak of Tet, the airport has also coordinated with taxi companies to increase the number of cars as well as coordination plans to relieve passengers. Tan Son Nhat International Airport has asked the units in charge of airlines and ground service units to pay attention to monitor the flight schedule, the number of passengers in the time frames to arrange to increase personnel to release passengers in time, avoid congestion.

It is expected that on January 8, the Chinese market will fully reopen, the international flight schedule will increase with more than 40,000 passengers/day.

