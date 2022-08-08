25,000 visitors come to Phu Quoc every day even though summer is almost over

Many large hotels in Phu Quoc have no rooms left if guests do not book about a week in advance.

On August 7, Phu Quoc (Kien Giang) was rough, but dozens of trains and ferries were still packed full of passengers to bring people inland to the tourist pearl island. The tourist spots in Ganh Dau, Ham Ninh, Duong To, Cua Duong communes… are very crowded even though summer is coming to an end.

Big hotel has no room

As noted by the reporter, visitors to attractions in pearl island were as large as when the Covid-19 epidemic was controlled and the tourism industry reopened. In it, many people go out at night.

Many children are taken by their parents to travel to Phu Quoc before the first day of school. Photo: Viet Tuong.

In Duong Dong ward, from the beginning of summer, there are local traffic jams every day on some main roads because cars from the mainland carrying tourists to Phu Quoc pearl island are very crowded. Travel businesses said the number of domestic tourists increased by about 30% compared to the summer when there was no Covid-19 epidemic.

Mr. Pham Van Sy, owner of Free Beach Phu Quoc Resort, said that the tourism industry in this locality has really revived because the unit has fully exploited the capacity of accommodation rooms. Western guests are not many, but the number of domestic visitors has skyrocketed, causing many large hotels to “burn out”.

Sharing with Zing, Vice Chairman of Kien Giang Provincial People’s Committee, Mr. Nguyen Luu Trung, said that the number of visitors to Phu Quoc is too much, so when there is a big conference here, the locality must arrange for delegates in many places, because each hotel has only a few rooms left.

Phu Quoc welcomes 25,000 people every day

Mr. Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang province, said that in July, Kien Giang welcomed nearly 950,000 visitors, an increase of 19.5% compared to the first month of summer. In which, international visitors to Kien Giang in July were more than 20,500, the tourism industry achieved a total revenue of 1,255 billion VND.

For the pearl island of Phu Quoc, there were more than 615,000 visitors, an increase of more than 17% compared to the previous month. Particularly, the number of international visitors to Kien Giang and Phu Quoc accounts for more than 90%.

Thousands of people watched the animal circus at Sapari Phu Quoc on the morning of August 7. Photo: Viet Tuong.

According to Mr. Thai, Phu Quoc now welcomes about 50 trains and high-speed ferries every day. Phu Quoc International Airport also welcomes about 70 flights carrying tourists to pearl island. Therefore, the number of visitors to Phu Quoc in the past 2 weeks has remained at about 25,000 people/day.

This August, the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang cooperates with sectors and localities to organize a ceremony to receive the national intangible cultural heritage for the craft of making Phu Quoc fish sauce. This is an opportunity for pearl island to promote its image, attract tourists and invest in more projects to develop tourism.

