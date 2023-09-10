25,000 visitors, 9,025 trade appointments after Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo

The International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC) 2023 has attracted more than 25,000 visitors and 9,025 business appointments, helping travel businesses expand their market.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism stated that after 3 days of organization (from September 7th to 9th), the ITE HCMC 2023 attracted international buyers from 42 countries and territories, which are key inbound tourism markets and potential markets for Vietnam’s tourism.

The expo recorded over 25,000 visitors and 9,025 B2B business appointments (direct transactions between businesses).

ITE HCMC 2023 continues to be the only international tourism event in Vietnam with an International Buyer program

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, ITE HCMC 2023 has demonstrated efforts to expand the market share of international tourists to Vietnam and make breakthroughs in tourism promotion. Ho Chi Minh City also affirmed its role as a gateway for trade, connecting Vietnamese tourism businesses, countries downstream of the Mekong River with traditional and potential markets in the region and the world.

As part of the event, 14 forums and specialized workshops were held on topics of social and global interest, such as the high-level tourism forum “Digital Transformation to Drive Tourism Development,” the tourism and hotel industry workshop in Vietnam, the specialized workshop “Marketing and Communication Strategies to Attract International Visitors,” and the “Medical Tourism: Trends Worldwide and in Vietnam” workshop by Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Magazine.

On the final day of the expo, the public consumer fair saw a two to threefold increase in visitor numbers compared to the opening day. To stimulate travel shopping, travel companies, restaurants, hotels, services, and airlines offered discounts of up to 50%.

Representatives from Saigontourist Travel Agency noted that ITE HCMC 2023 provided an excellent opportunity to explore new markets, establish relationships, and grasp tourism trends in countries within the region and worldwide. They introduced a range of exceptional tour products for international tourists, featuring carefully curated itineraries that highlight Vietnam’s rich cultural, historical, and traditional values, as well as offerings in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. These tours included traditional tourism, festival tourism, culinary experiences, island and cruise tours, eco-tourism, exploration tours, MICE tourism, and golf tourism.

Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Fair takes place during the peak tourist season in the fall

Vietravel representatives also reported that their booth at the expo attracted over 2,140 visitors and hosted 160 meetings with foreign partners and buyers during the three-day exhibition. The expo took place during the peak autumn tourism season, prompting many customers to visit the booth to register for autumn tours and receive a VND 1 million discount, as well as practical and convenient gifts from foreign travel companies and organizations. Various autumn foliage tours to destinations like South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Europe, and the Americas garnered considerable interest from customers, indicating higher demand for autumn tourism compared to the previous year.

