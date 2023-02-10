2023: Nationwide expansion of biometric authentication when get on planes

Using chip-based citizen identification and biometric authentication when people board the plane is being piloted at Cat Bi airport. This year, it will be expanded nationwide.

Biometric authentication when citizens board the plane, ensuring the process, automatically avoiding congestion is the task assigned by the Ministry of Transport to assume the prime responsibility for, and coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to implement in 2023. This is one of more than 100 tasks that ministries and branches focus on implementing to implement the “Project on developing the application of data on population, identification and electronic authentication for national digital transformation in the period of 2022 – 2025, vision to 2030” (Project 06).

Leaders of the Ministry of Transport have assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to actively coordinate with the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security and related units to deploy biometric authentication. Learning when citizens board the plane ensures the process, automatically avoids congestion and complies with current regulations in 2 stages.

In which, phase 1 lasts until the end of the first quarter of 2023, piloting at a number of airports. With phase 2, it will expand to all airports this year.

According to information from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, from the beginning of February 2023, the unit has piloted a solution to check electronic identification and scan QR codes on citizen IDs attached to the airport. Chips of people when checking in at the aviation security checkpoint on domestic flights at Cat Bi international airport (Hai Phong). The pilot period will last until the end of March 2023.

Specifically, at Cat Bi international airport, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam is piloting a separate lane for passengers traveling on domestic flights using citizen identification cards with electronic chips. Simultaneously, using camera equipment to take pictures, face recognition to match information and read citizen identification card data with electronic chip with passenger information.

After the pilot period at Cat Bi port, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam will evaluate the effectiveness, learn from experience and build a roadmap for expansion at other international airports.

This is part of the plan to establish an electronic system connecting the airport (aviation security control force) and the citizen identification database to control passengers traveling on domestic flights. Thereby, contributing to ensuring security and order, reducing the time to check-in for outgoing flights; increasing accuracy, preventing and detecting passengers using fake documents to fly…

Regarding the application of the national database on population and citizen identification for socio-economic development, the Project 06 Implementation Working Group said that up to now, data connection has contributed to cleaning bank credit information to control and assess risks in the process of providing services of enterprises; providing citizen credit scoring services based on population data; providing 8 population data products for agencies, organizations and individuals for socio-economic development, especially products for data authentication, identity, citizen information and statistical reports, analysis, forecast.

Along with that, citizen identification with electronic chip integrated with health insurance card information was applied for medical examination and treatment at 12,218/13,046 medical facilities, reaching 93.6%, saving 24.7 billion VND for card printing Paper health insurance compared to 2021. Integrated ATM card information for cash withdrawal, saving card printing costs for banking institutions (about 50,000 VND/card), ensuring authenticity ensure accurate identity, prevent risks and frauds; promoting applications for non-cash payment deployment…

@Vietnamnet