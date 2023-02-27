20 Vietnamese teams will go to the US to compete in the VEX Robotics World Champion 2023

On the evening of February 26, the first national VEX IQ Robotics event held in Vietnam in accordance with the US REC Foundation standards proceeded to the final round.

The 20 top teams have been chosen to represent Vietnam in the United States, where they will compete against 3,000 teams from across the world in the VEX Robotics World Championship 2023, which will be held in Texas at the end of April and early May.

After more than two months of announcing and implementing the “A Year of Robotics” program, STEAM for Vietnam organizers received submissions from 162 teams from 169 primary and secondary schools around the nation.

Dr. Tran Viet Hung, co-founder of STEAM for Vietnam, shared: “We hope that the Vietnamese teams competing at VEX World 2023 for the first time will be living examples of the “I can do anything” mindset, inspiring more students in Vietnam to study robotics design and programming. This is also the initial step toward becoming a real engineer in the future.”

The event, according to Melissa Bishop, Deputy US Ambassador to Vietnam, is the product of Vietnam-US cooperation, which comes as the two nations commemorate ten years of comprehensive partnership. Events like this can lead to a deeper relationship, such as a strategic partnership, between the two countries.

The teams played with the theme “Slapshot” on the final night. The two primary tasks were the Robot Skills challenge and the Alliance Challenge. In order to choose the top robots, the teams must also engage in interviews with judges who are prominent professionals in robotics from institutions in Vietnam and the United States.

