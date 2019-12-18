20 tonnes of smuggled goods caught on Hanoi-Lao Cai Highway

Police have seized three trucks which were carrying 20 tonnes of smuggled goods on December 18.

All of the goods had packaging foreign languages but the drivers couldn’t provide any certificate of origin.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Manh Thang, head of Inspection Team 1 from the Department of Traffic Police said they had worked with the market management team, environment police and traffic police under the Ministry of Public Security to carry out the anti-smuggling activities at the year-end.

They had checked many vehicles on Hanoi-Lao Cai Highway and discovered many smuggled goods including three trucks that were carrying 20 tonnes of goods. Most of the goods were toys, snacks and other necessities from abroad.

The police said it took them a long time to classify the products and find suitable solutions.

The environment police have asked the owners of the goods to go to work with the police. According to them, the smugglers often use fake license plates for their transportation during the last months of the year.

Source: Dtinews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

