2 options for the Lunar New Year holiday in 2023 are being proposed

With the Lunar New Year holiday in 2023, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs proposes 2 options with 7 or 9 consecutive days of rest.

Specifically, in option 1, civil servants and public employees will rest for the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in 2023 from Friday, January 20 to January 26, 2023 of the solar calendar (ie, December 29 of the year of the Tiger until the end of the 5th day of the month. One Year of the Rabbit).

With this option, during the Lunar New Year holiday, civil servants and public employees will have 7 days off, including 5 days off for the Lunar New Year and two days off to make up for the weekly rest according to the provisions of the Labor Law.

Option 2, civil servants and public employees will rest for the Lunar New Year 2023 from Saturday, January 21 to January 29, 2023 (December 30 in the year of the Tiger until the end of January 8 in the year of the Rabbit).

With this plan, on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year, civil servants and public employees will have 9 consecutive days off. In which, there are 5 New Year holidays, 2 weekends and 2 compensatory days off because the Tet holiday coincides with the weekly rest day.

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs proposes to choose option 1, ensuring the total number of consecutive days off is not too long (7 days), and at the same time ensuring the harmony of the time off before and after Tet.

However, with option 1, employees in the public sector will go to work for the first day, then continue to take 2 days off on weekends.

With the National Day holiday on September 2, 2023, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs also proposed two options. Option 1, employees in the state sector rest from Friday (September 1, 2023), then September 2 coincides with the weekly rest day, so employees are entitled to a compensatory leave on Monday, September 4/ 2023. The total number of days off is 4 consecutive days.

Option 2, employees take National Day off from Saturday, September 2 to the end of Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the total number of days off is also 4 consecutive days, because the National Day holiday coincides with 2 weekends. Employees are entitled to 2 additional days off in the following week. However, this option will have the last day of rest to coincide with the start of the new school year.

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs proposes the National Day holiday in 2023 according to option 1, ensuring the harmony of the number of days off, and not coincident with the opening day of the new school year.

For employees, the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs said that based on the actual conditions and vacation schedule for civil servants, the employer arranges the Lunar New Year and National Day holidays for employees motion.

Specifically, for the Lunar New Year, employers can choose 1 day before Tet and 4 days at the beginning of the new year; or 2 days before Tet and 3 days of New Year. At the same time, notify employees of the Lunar New Year holiday plan at least 30 days before implementation.

On the occasion of National Day holiday on September 2, 2023, the employer decided to give the employee two days off (September 2 and 1 day before or after).

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs noted that if the weekly rest day coincides with the Lunar New Year holiday or National Day holiday, the employer will arrange a compensatory leave for the employee on the next working day, according to the regulations of the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs Labor Law.

However, the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs encourages employers to apply the Lunar New Year holiday and National Day holiday on September 2 for employees as prescribed for employees in the state sector.

Source: CafeF