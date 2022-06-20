2 hotels in Hanoi reach top of the world rankings

Lotte Hanoi Hotel is in the top 25 of the world’s top hotels voted by Tripadvisor travelers in 2022, while Travel+Leisure selected Capella Hanoi in the top 100 best new hotels in the world.

Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is a prestigious title of Tripadvisor, honoring many units in the world travel industry such as hotels, yachts, destinations, restaurants…

In 2022, in the list of the top 25 hotels in the world voted by travelers on this platform, Lotte Hanoi Hotel is the only representative of Vietnam.

Lotte Hanoi Hotel has 318 rooms and 7 restaurants and bars. Source: Lotte Hanoi

Lotte Hanoi Hotel achieved a perfect score of 5/5 with over 2,100 reviews by Tripadvisor users, along with praise for the quality of service, convenient location or comfortable experience… This hotel has 318 rooms and 7 restaurants and bars with new and unique styles. The architecture of the 65-story building also attracts attention when simulating the shape of Vietnamese ao dai.

Meanwhile, the Capella Hanoi hotel, designed by Sun Group and famous architect Bill Bensley, has just entered the top “100 best new hotels in the world”, under the “It List 2022” category of the travel magazine Travel + Leisure.

Capella Hanoi is in the top “100 best new hotels in the world”. Source: Capella Hanoi

The article on Travel + Leisure describes Capella Hanoi as a “very refined” hotel, with meticulous decorative details in the style of the early 20th century. It is also an ideal choice for first-time visitors to Hanoi thanks to its location on Le Phung Hieu Street, a very convenient location near the center.

In particular, each room at Capella Hanoi has a sophisticated design, emphasizing hand-crafted sculptures. The hotel’s 47 rooms are named after world-famous actors, singers, and screenwriters in opera such as Sarah Bernhardt, Eleonora Duse, and Lina Cavalieri.

@ Cafef

