18 foreigners rescued from a sinking ship in Vietnam

The Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre for Zone 3 of Vietnam has managed to coordinate a rescue of 18 crew members of a sinking ship offshore the south central province of Binh Thuan.

Narimoto Maru, a Belize-flagged cargo ship, was heading from Malaysia to Taiwan (China) with 18 sailors and 9,310 tonnes of clay on board.

The vessel began to tilt so heavily that it faced risk of sinking when it was crossing the waters of Binh Thuan, about 262 km east-northeast of Vung Tau Cape, on December 1, forcing the sailors to abandon ship amid high waves of up to 5m.

Upon receiving reports of the situation, the centre immediately contacted authorities in the region asking for help to save the seafarers.

Thanks to the concerted efforts, a nearby Denmark-flagged vessel called Mathilde Maersk came to the site to rescue the sailors that night and bring them safely ashore two days later.

The crew members were then taken to the Coast Hotel in Vung Tau City, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, to undergo quarantine in accordance with COVID-19 prevention and control rules, according to Vietnam News.

