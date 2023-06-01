17-year-old boy poisoned his parents because he was forbidden to love

The police of La Gi town, Binh Thuan province issued an urgent arrest warrant and detained the 17-year-old.

Tran Anh K. and P.T.T.T. (born in 2006, lived in Binh Tan ward, La Gi town) had a love connection, according to the investigation. Mrs. Nguyen Thi T. and Mr. Tran C. prohibited, cursed, and forced K out of the house when he brought his girlfriend home. Therefore, K. and T. devised a plan to murder Mr. C. and Mrs. T.

At about 6 p.m. the same day, K. placed pesticides into the soup pot on the table, when he noticed Mrs. T. was cooking and wasn’t paying attention.

Mrs. T., fortunately, noticed the odor of pesticides in the soup pot and reported it to Tan Phuoc Commune Police.

@vtv.vn