17 universities in Vietnam are among the list of universities with the best academic performance in the world

Specifically, the Top 10 universities in Vietnam on the URAP Ranking 2022 are as follows:

– Ton Duc Thang University (ranked 427 in the world)

– Duy Tan University ( ranked 446 in the world)

– National University of Ho Chi Minh City (ranked 1,013 in the world)

– Hanoi National University (ranked 1,104 in the world)

– Hanoi Medical University (ranked 1,235 in the world)

– Hanoi University of Science and Technology (ranked 1,379 in the world)

– Nguyen Tat Thanh University (ranked 1,526 in the world)

– Hue University (ranked 2,178 in the world)

– Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (ranked 2,203 in the world)

– Can Tho University (ranked 2,291 in the world)

Compared to December 2021, Vietnam has 5 more universities entering this ranking: Thai Nguyen University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry, and University of Technical Education. Art Ho Chi Minh City, Thuy Loi University.

In particular, Vietnam is honored to have the presence of two universities in the top 500 in the world: Ton Duc Thang University (position 427) and Duy Tan University (position 446). The two universities, Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (ranked at 3rd place) and Vietnam National University, Hanoi (ranked at 4th place) exchanged rankings.

It can be said that URAP is considered one of the most reliable and unbiased rankings that do not use the data provided by the schools and are not based on the voting results of experts. Instead, this ranking uses data on the academic achievement of all universities provided by Web of Sciences, an online-registered scientific citation indexing service run by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI, Institute for Scientific Information) generates statistics for ranking purposes.

Source: CafeF