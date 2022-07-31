17 top tourist attractions in Vietnam

Let’s see from the perspective of world friends, which destinations in Vietnam are the most appreciated.

“Vietnam is a surprising combination of natural attractions and cultural diversity,” commented Planet Ware, a Canadian travel website about Vietnam.

And according to a new article published in March 2022 on Planet Ware, there are 17 best destinations in Vietnam that foreign tourists should not miss when coming here.

Let’s see through the eyes of international friends, which places will be the most worth visiting in Vietnam.

01. Ha Long Bay

Not unexpected by many people, Ha Long Bay is the name favored by Planet Ware at the first position of the list, described as “a UNESCO world heritage site and one of the most beautiful places in the world. the best in the world to see the hypnotic beauty of the sea.”

Also according to Planet Ware, if you come to Ha Long Bay, visitors should stay at least one night to be able to fully enjoy the beauty of this place at night, because a day trip will not be enough for you to enjoy. Enjoy the gift that nature has bestowed on Ha Long Bay.

02. Ho Chi Minh City

As a major financial center of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City is a modern, vibrant, vibrant destination and it would be a big mistake to ignore with countless “live” check-in points. virtual” such as Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral, Saigon Central Post Office, Independence Palace, Nguyen Hue Walking Street…

03. Hue

As the ancient capital of Vietnam, Hue has in itself a very nostalgic beauty that is unmistakable and nowhere else. Coming to Hue, visitors can take a boat ride on the Perfume River, visit famous landmarks such as Hue Citadel, Thien Mu Pagoda, Ngo Mon Gate, Thai Hoa Palace, Ngu Binh Mountain, Trang Tien Bridge…

04. Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park

Paradise Cave in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park.

Another name that appears on Planet Ware’s list of “The best places to visit in Vietnam” is Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park – a World Heritage-listed place.

The most famous place here is Paradise Cave with a length of more than 31 km deep in the ground, considered one of the most beautiful and impressive caves in the world.

05. My Son Sanctuary

Located in the middle of a rich mountainous region, My Son Sanctuary is a famous historical heritage of Quang Nam province with an architectural complex consisting of many Champa temples with a unique history dating back to the 4th century.

Only about 70 km from Da Nang city, My Son Sanctuary is an interesting destination for those who love history and architecture as well as letting their souls relax in the midst of nature, heaven and earth.

06. Hoi An

Perhaps for many Vietnamese people, Hoi An is something that is both dear, nostalgic, and beautiful as a memory.

Meanwhile, with friends around the world, Hoi An was once voted the best city in the world by readers of Travel & Leisure magazine in 2019.

In 2022, Planet Ware continues to favor this beautiful city when describing Hoi An as the city that brings the most special feeling in Vietnam, with countless ancient architectural works still existing today. .

07. Sapa

If you love a fresh, cool atmosphere with a broad view of the mountains, heaven and earth, then Sapa is the place for you.

According to the introduction of Planet Ware, Sapa has countless attractions such as Fansipan peak – the highest mountain in Vietnam, Tram Ton – the highest mountain pass in Vietnam with an altitude of 2000m above sea level. In addition, Sapa is also a place where the unique cultures of Vietnam’s ethnic minorities such as the Hmong, the Red Dao, and the Giay… for visitors to freely explore.

08. Hanoi

Hanoi – the thousand-year-old cultural capital of Vietnam probably deserves a place on this list. Those who have lived in Hanoi, have visited Hanoi will clearly feel the charm of this city, from its noise and bustle, to the small corners that are both idyllic and familiar. equally romantic of Sword Lake, Turtle Tower, West Lake…

“The heavy traffic or the hustle and bustle of street vendors might be a bit too much for some tourists, but if you want to dig deep into urban life in Vietnam, Hanoi is the place to go. is the place for you to do it,” concludes Planet Ware.

09. Nha Trang

Many foreign tourists have commented that Vietnam has many beaches, but the one that leaves the deepest impression in their hearts is Nha Trang. Perhaps Planet Ware also agrees with this comment, describing: “To find a beach in Vietnam, Nha Trang is the best”. Perhaps the sentence encapsulates all the compliments for the beautiful coastal city, and is more than enough for a suggestion of a destination to have fun in this summer.

10. Cu Chi Tunnels

For those who love learning about history, the Cu Chi Tunnels is an unsuitable destination. This is a system of tunnels over 250 km long in Cu Chi district – a suburban district of Ho Chi Minh City, dug during the Indochina and Vietnam wars.

11. Ba Be National Park

Planet Ware has voted Ba Be National Park in Bac Kan province as one of the most peaceful places in Vietnam, so if you are looking for a quiet space to rest and relax for a few days, this is it. is a place worth your consideration.

12. Mekong Delta

Perhaps any visitor will be overwhelmed by the richness of the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. This is where you will admire the straight rice fields with flying storks and countless kinds of ripe and delicious fruit trees, or the floating markets on the river with all kinds of goods being traded and exchanged. such as Cai Rang Floating Market, Phong Dien Floating Market…

13. Cat Ba

Located right next to Ha Long Bay, Cat Ba is also a favorite tourist destination in the summer with its pristine and majestic beauty, but is commented to be more peaceful and quiet than Ha Long Bay.

In particular, those who love birds and animals can discover more about them in Cat Ba National Park.

14. Ha Giang

Ha Giang is a mountainous province in the North of Vietnam, famous as the destination of many backpackers both amateur and professional because of the pristine landscape, beautiful as a picture with clouds, mountains, wind, of Quan Ba ​​Pass. also known as Quan Ba ​​Heaven Gate – is compared to the boundary between heaven and earth in the early part of the country), Ma Pi Leng Pass – means “horse nose bridge”, is known as the king of the passes in the western mountains. North, with a rugged pass road about 20 km long, belongs to Pa Vi and Pai Lung communes, Meo Vac district and Ta Lung commune, Dong Van district.

15. Phu Quoc

Phu Quoc is known as the Pearl Island – the largest island in Vietnam – is a beautiful tourist destination that you definitely should not miss. However, in order to enjoy Phu Quoc to the fullest, Planet Ware also does not forget to recommend that tourists should choose to go to Phu Quoc in the dry season (from November to May) to avoid persistent rains that affect the fun activities on your shore as well as in the water.

16. Con Dao

According to Planet Ware, Con Dao is one of the best destinations in Vietnam for scuba diving lovers, because of both the diversity of marine life as well as the coral reefs here.

17. Mui Ne

Once an anonymous fishing village, now Mui Ne has developed into a beautiful famous tourist center of Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province, known to more tourists.

However, compared to other beaches, Mui Ne still retains its pristine beauty, purity and not too crowded, so it will be a perfect place for those who want to enjoy a peaceful and quiet life. , to listen to the breath of heaven and earth.

Source: Planet Ware