17 Best Marketing & Advertising Agencies in Vietnam

How to do marketing and advertising in Vietnam? With a booming economy, Vietnam offers great opportunities for international companies. To create a perfect marketing strategy for Vietnam, international companies must understand local market trends and consumer behavior.

Vietnam is a digital economy in which online advertising is dominating. For example, Vietnam has a 73% social media penetration rate. Vietnamese consumers are spending more time on mobile devices and online than ever before.

Because of digital transformation, marketing and advertising trends in Vietnam are constantly changing. There are many trends to keep up with, such as the emergence of V-Rap. It is also important to keep campaigns localized and genuine as Vietnamese consumers seek for authenticity. Authentic brands do not only sell products but also create value.

We know that navigating a new market with different cultures and languages can be challenging for international companies. If you are looking for a marketing agency to help you, you are in the right place.

In this article, we have listed down the 17 best marketing and advertising agencies in Vietnam. These agencies are experts in terms of marketing – covering digital advertising, social media, influencer marketing, SEO, web development, creative production, branding and PR. Let us take a look:

AJ Marketing is the best marketing agency in Vietnam. AJ Marketing specializes in influencer marketing, creative production, social media marketing, performance advertising, digital PR, SEO, digital billboards, and celebrity partnerships.

According to AJ Marketing founders: “AJ Marketing’s mission is to help international businesses grow in Vietnam by leveraging local networks and experience. We share insider tips in our blog publication about marketing and business trends in Vietnam.”

Other than VIetnam, AJ Marketing also has local offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand.

AJ Marketing has worked with many global brands such as ByteDance (TikTok), AMD, and BMW (MINI). Leading semiconductor maker AMD partnered with AJ Marketing for their 5 Years of Ryzen Campaign. In this campaign, AJ Marketing worked with top gaming influencers to create a YouTube content, highlighting superior performance of AMD microprocessors.

MullenLowe Mishra is an integrated marketing communications agency network in Vietnam. The network consists of several entities in marketing. They specialize in branding strategy, advertising, digital content creation, CRM, media buying, social media, and content development.

MullenLowe has worked with many international and local brands such as Aktiva, Coca Cola, Knorr, and many more. Knorr partnered with MullenLowe Mishra to create a video advertisement for their organic mushroom product.

TBWA Vietnam is a creative marketing agency. TBWA is focused on producing marketing materials that are meant to stand-out and go viral. Their products consist of Disruption Live and Bacs\ash (backslash). Disruption Live is TBWA Vietnam’s system to identify triggers in culture, which will later be used for marketing purposes – a tweet, PR stunt, campaigns, or new product development. TBWA Vietnam also created Backs\ash as their editorial unit.

TBWA Vietnam has worked with many brands in producing creative designs and contents. Brands such as Vinamilk, Mastercard, V Live, and many more. V Live partnered with TBWA Vietnam to create a launch strategy for the Vietnam market. TBWA created a challenge for Vietnamese K-Pop fandoms to show the most “love” for their idols. This campaign made V Live Vietnam as the most engaged V Live platform in the world.

Happiness Saigon is a creative consultancy agency for businesses that want to do advertising in Vietnam. Their services include business consultancy, communication platforms, social community content management, creative innovation, media buying, optimization, and creative production.

Happiness Saigon worked with Lay’s to create a campaign called ‘Lay’s Crispy Subtitle’. The campaign incorporated unique customer experience. Moreover, this campaign was awarded Vietnam’s first Grand Prix.

ZEE is a creative production company based in VIetnam. Their services include website & e-commerce development, digital content creation, PR, social campaign & strategy, advertising, events organization, influencer marketing management, and integrated marketing.

In just 3 years, ZEE has worked with many brands to deliver the best creative productions. Brands such as H&M, Oppo, Watsons, Adidas, and many more.

DigiPencil is a digital marketing agency based in Vietnam. DigiPencil specializes in connecting products and services to customers through online to offline platforms. They focus in 3 fields: marketing, operation, and distribution. Their services include branding consulting, IMC campaign, performance marketing, web/app production, corporate digital playbook, social media playbook, e-commerce development, and In-store digital experience.

As one of the leading marketing agencies, DigiPencil have worked with many brands such as Total, Grab, Panasonic, and many more.

April is a creative production agency in Vietnam. They specialize in branding, communication, and content creation. Their projects consist of TVC productions, social campaigns, website development, video production, and copywriting. Their team consists of specialists of art directors, copywriters, account managers, and coders.

Other than Vietnam, April also has a local office in Myanmar. April has partnered with many brands such as AEON, Zalo, Vingroup, and many more. April partnered with AEON to create a digital commercial video for AEON Eshop launch.

Moblaze is a mobile-focused digital marketing agency in Vietnam. Their services include creative production, campaign strategy, social media, data driven marketing, media buying, and data analysis. Their mission is to build businesses with a mobile-approach, as they believe mobile devices are the new mass media platform.

Moblaze is acknowledged as the first Indochina’s mobile agency, covering Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. They have received multiple awards such as Vietnam’s Digital Agency of The Year by Campaign Asia 2021 and many more.

They have worked with many local and international brands such as Unilever, Grab, Samsung, and many more.

Red2 is a digital performance agency in Vietnam. Their services include digital strategy, digital consulting, web development, SEO, social media marketing, influencer marketing, real-time marketing, content strategy, mobile marketing, and digital media planning.

Red2 Digital have worked with many brands such as Eri International, Centuryon, and many more. Eri International partnered with Red2 Digital to launch a social media campaign on Facebook. The campaign resulted in acquiring 40,000 Facebook followers in 6 months and a 25% increase in sales.

Media Donuts is a digital marketing agency in Vietnam. Media Donuts focuses on building businesses’ online presence through advanced ad tech solutions. They provide 3 main services: Digital Marketing, Tech & Insights, and Strategy. Their digital marketing involves programmatic advertising, display ads, video ads, rich media ads, and retargeting.

Media Donuts have exclusive media partnerships with Twitter, ByteDance, Match Media, and True ID. Other than Vietnam, Media Donuts have 11 local offices across APAC, US, EMEA with HQ in Singapore and Belgium.

They have worked with many brands such AIS, Air Asia, Netflix, and many more.

Vero is a communications consultancy in Vietnam. Their service area includes Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, and Thailand. They provide services in communications strategy, content marketing, digital marketing, lead generation, PR, influencer marketing, corporate reputation, and crisis communications.

As a PR agency, Vero established media partnerships with Social Media Agencies Network, E3, and Globalcom PR Network.

Vero has worked with many brands such as Duravit, BSA, Zalo, and many more. Duravit partnered with Vero to organize their first ever event in Vietnam. The event was to introduce Duravit to the Vietnamese market. Vero initiated relationships with local media, influencers, interior designers, and creative directors. The event was attended by 37 media and influencers which resulted in 1000 engagements.

Shojiki Advertising is a OOH advertising agency in Vietnam. They provide OOH advertising in airports, aircraft, billboards, bus, taxi, led advertising, event, and high-tech advertising in Vietnam as their focus. They also provide equipment rental and digital advertising services.

Shojiki Advertising has 2 offices in Vietnam and Japan. They established partnerships with Google, Vietnam Airlines, VietJet, Facebook, and many more. They have worked with multiple brands such as Exim Bank, Rohto, Lotte Mart, and many more.

The Color Picture is a creative agency based in Vietnam. They provide services in video production for advertising, branding, and promotion. Their services also include IMC campaigns, TVC, digital design, social media content, PR, and KOL strategy. Other than digital production, The Color Picture also provides services in branding, such as providing key visuals for logo, packaging, and many more.

The Color Picture have worked in more than 1000 projects. Some of their clients are Prudential, BIDV, Grab, and many more. The Color Picture partnered with Grab to create a digital video advertisement.

On Digitals is a digital marketing and advertising agency based in Vietnam. They provide digital marketing services such as SEO, Paid Per Click, social media marketing, website/ e-commerce design & development, content marketing service, KOL marketing, and OOH advertising.

On Digitals have worked with many brands, such as Passion, Kundal, Renault, and Ducati. Kundal partnered with On Digitals to release a promotional campaign in Vietnam. The campaign featured Facebook ads, content marketing, video marketing, graphic design, and KOL marketing with micro and macro influencers. The campaign resulted in 10,000 followers and 6,000 USD revenue in the first month.

Matterhorn Communications is an international PR agency based in Vietnam. Founded in 2004, Matterhorn Communications focuses on delivering the best PR services for international brands in Vietnam. Their mission is to connect international brands with Vietnam consumers as they believe both sides have something to offer.

Their services include communications & branding strategies, social media outreach, media relations, crisis management, PR training, CSR, and market entry assistance.

Matterhorn Communications have worked with many brands such as Cathay Pacific, Agoda, Xiao Mi, and many more.

Digital Launch is a UI and UX design agency in Vietnam. Their expertise is in delivering the best online UX through website production and development. Their services include content creation, web designing, UI / UX design, web hosting, web maintenance, and web development. Other than those main services, Digital Launch also provides SEO, influencer marketing, and social media marketing.

Digital Launch’s service area involves Vietnam, Hong Kong, and The Netherlands. They have worked with many brands in launching websites and e-commerce, such as PureNatural, Renovacloud, Viet Huong, and many more.

Gudjob is a social media agency based in Vietnam. Gudjob’s services include strategy development, social media management, integrated marketing, digital production, video production, and branding.

GudJob has worked with many brands, such as Unilever, Isuzu, Umma, and many more. Umma partnered with Gudjob to create strategy development and digital marketing in Vietnam, Philippines, and Malaysia. The work involves content creation, social media strategy, website landing pages, and ads management. The campaign reached 2 million viewers.

CONCLUSION

Vietnam offers great opportunities for international companies to build and grow their businesses. It is predicted that consumers in Vietnam will keep increasing their purchasing power. Vietnamese consumers are also shifting their behavior to digital. Resulting in high online shopping activity and demand for integrated shopping experience.

Most importantly, understanding the consumer and creating a localized marketing campaign is key to successful marketing in Vietnam.

International companies can work with local marketing agencies to ensure their marketing efforts suit the target market. A local marketing agency can provide great insights, which can be challenging for international businesses who do not speak the language.

We hope this article will help you in finding the best marketing agency for your needs. Make sure to also check out other agency recommendations in Vietnam such as The 10 Best Marketing Agencies in Vietnam by Sortlist.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

