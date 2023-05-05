1,500 visitors tour the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee headquarters

The tour of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and People’s Committee headquarters has been well received by many people. The Department of Tourism is considering proposing to continue the tour for visitors.

At a press conference on May 4th, Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said that during the two days of the tour (April 29th and 30th), the program to visit the national-level architectural and artistic heritage of the People’s Council and People’s Committee headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City had about 1,500 domestic and international tourists visiting.

According to Mr. Hoa, currently, there is no shortage of tours to visit the city’s ancient architectural structures, but tourism businesses are only operating walking tours and outside views of the buildings, without allowing visitors inside. The tour of the People’s Council and People’s Committee headquarters is the first to allow visitors to enter the active government offices. “After the tour, the Department of Tourism is evaluating the entire program. From there, we are considering proposing to continue the tour in different forms for visitors,” he said.

In addition to the recent tour of the People’s Council and People’s Committee headquarters, the Department of Tourism is coordinating with other tourism units to combine visits to other ancient architectural structures such as the city’s opera house. In the future, the tourism industry along with related departments will plan tours and introduce more local structures. The important thing is to have explanatory presentations for visitors during these types of tours, according to the Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism.

President of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Phan Van Mai chats with visitors. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism)

Previously, according to information from the Ho Chi Minh City tourism industry, many locals and tourists were excited to learn about the cultural, historical, and artistic value of the more than 100-year-old building of the People’s Council and People’s Committee headquarters. The majority of opinions supported the opening of the headquarters for locals and visitors to visit. The tour program is considered a meaningful activity, demonstrating the openness of the Ho Chi Minh City government in the new development phase, affirming the desire to build a friendly government that serves the people of the locality and strengthens the bond with the people.

@Vietnamnet