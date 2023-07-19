144 international professional golfers will come to Da Nang to compete

On July 18, Danang Department of Tourism introduced the Danang Golf Tourism Festival 2023, which will take place from August 25 to September 2.

The Danang Golf Tourism Festival 2023 showcases the professional tournament BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023 (part of the Asian Development Tour system) as its highlight. The tournament is currently taking place at Nicklaus Course, BRG Da Nang Golf Resort, which Golf Digest Magazine voted as one of the “Top 100 best golf courses in the world in 2022.”

Up to now, the tournament has had 144 professional golfers, including 120 international golfers and 24 Vietnamese golfers registered to compete. The total prize money of the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023 is 100,000 USD, along with the championship trophy made from Chu Dau ceramic.

This is the second year of the Danang Golf Tourism Festival, besides the tournaments, there are also international exhibitions and seminars on golf, entertainment and tourism experiences in Da Nang. The festival’s activities are not only located in the golf course, but also held at APEC Park, the golf courses in the city center for easy access, providing an experience for everyone.

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Binh, Deputy Director of Danang Department of Tourism, said that with the orientation of bringing golf sport closer to people and tourists, the Organizing Committee of the Danang Golf Tourism Festival 2023 put into the following events. New activities include booth exhibition and golf check-in, golf practice experience, fashion and food show, through which, Da Nang City wishes to create an exciting National Day holiday 2.9. experience in Da Nang city for golfers and tourists.

Mr. Ken Kudo, Deputy Director of the Partnership Department of the Asian Development Golf Tournament, said that the Danang Golf Tourism Festival is a long-term project, affirming the commitment of the Asian Development Golf Tournament to the development of the sport. Sports and golf tourism in general in Vietnam, especially with Da Nang City, along with other international golf tournaments, shows that the city is playing a very important role in the plan of the Development Golf Tournament. Asia as well as golf tourism development strategy here in general.

“The hosting of international golf events aims to create a different impression, bringing Da Nang golf tourism to an international level, contributing to promoting the development of MICE tourism, affirming the city’s orientation in diversifying. events and festivals, worthy of the title of Asia’s leading festival and event destination”, affirmed Mr. Nguyen Xuan Binh.