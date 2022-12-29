143,000 businesses in Vietnam closed in 2022

It is estimated that every day in 2022, nearly 400 businesses withdraw from the market.

The report of the General Statistics Office said that in December 2022, 11,384 enterprises withdrew from the mayor, of which 3,776 enterprises registered to suspend business for a definite time; 5,847 enterprises stopped operating pending dissolution procedures; 1,761 enterprises completed dissolution procedures.

For the whole year of 2022, the whole country has 143,200 enterprises withdrawing from the market. Thus, on average, about 400 businesses close every day. Among 143,200 enterprises withdrawing from the market in 2022, including 73,800 enterprises temporarily suspending business (up 34.3% compared to 2021); 50,800 enterprises stopped operating pending dissolution procedures (up by 5.5%); 18,600 enterprises completed dissolution procedures (up 11.2%).

These figures show that businesses are facing many difficulties in production and business activities.

In 2022, the whole country recorded 208,300 newly registered enterprises and returned to operation.

However, production and business activities in 2022 also recorded many positive points. In the opposite direction, in 2022, the whole country will have 208,300 newly registered enterprises (148,500 enterprises) and return to operation (59,800 enterprises), an increase of 30.3% compared to the previous year. On average, every day in 2022, more than 570 enterprises register for new establishment and return to operation.

According to statistics, 148,500 newly registered enterprises in 2022 have a total registered capital of 1.59 million billion VND and a total number of registered employees of 981,300 employees. The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in 2022 will reach 10.7 billion VND.

If including 3,172 million billion VND of additional registered capital of 50,400 enterprises increasing capital, the total additional registered capital into the economy in 2022 is 4,763 million billion VND, an increase of 15.2% compared to the previous year.

Optimism about business prospects

The survey results on business trends of enterprises in the processing and manufacturing industry in the fourth quarter of 2022 showed that: 32.6% of enterprises rated better than in the third quarter of 2022; 33.7% of enterprises said that the production and business situation was stable and 33.7% of enterprises rated it as having difficulties.

It is expected that in the first quarter of 2023, 31.5% of enterprises assessed the trend would be better compared to the fourth quarter of 2022; 37.3% of enterprises think that the production and business situation will be stable and 31.2% of enterprises forecast more difficulties.

According to the General Statistics Office, the total retail sales of consumer goods and services in 2022 reached 5,679 million billion VND, up 19.8% over the previous year. This shows that consumer purchasing power continues to recover after the epidemic.

@ Cafef