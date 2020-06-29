12 out of suspended Pakistani pilots in Vietnam flying for Vietjet, Jetstar Pacific

Among the 27 Pakistani pilots in Vietnam who have been suspended over fake license concerns, 11 are working for local low-cost carrier Vietjet and 1 for Jetstar Pacific.

The remaining Pakistani pilots had their contracts expired or were furloughed and returned home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) last night, June 28, released information about the 27 Pakistani pilots, after Pakistan’s aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan revealed on June 24 that 262 Pakistani pilots have fake licenses. He said that these pilots did not take the exam themselves and paid someone else to sit it on their behalf.

Specifically, Vietnam earlier employed a total of 27 Pakistani pilots that were granted flight permits by CAAV. Of them, six worked for national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, 17 flying for Vietjet, and four for Jetstar.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, only 12 Pakistani pilots remain active in Vietnam, said CAAV.

A Vietjet representative on Sunday afternoon affirmed that none of its Pakistani pilots or those with licenses granted by Pakistan are on duty. Vietjet is employing 823 pilots. Of them, 413 out of 431 captains are experienced pilots achieving over 5,000 flight hours each.

Previously, Bamboo Airlways and the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific, and VASCO, asserted on the day that they are not employing Pakistani pilots or those using Pakistan-issued licenses.

Specifically, Vietnam Airlines and VASCO’s staff consists of 850 Vietnamese pilots and 106 foreign pilots. The percentage of local pilots account for almost 90% of the total. As for Jetstar Pacific, its staff is comprised of 60 Vietnamese pilots and 145 foreign pilots.

Also, Bamboo Airways stated that it is currently not employing any Pakistani pilots or those using licenses, certifications granted by the Pakistani aviation authority. Most of the Bamboo Airways foreign pilots are chiefly from the UK, Germany, France, the U.S., and Brazil.

According to CAAV, the issuance of flight permits for the 27 Pakistani pilots has complied with Vietnam’s flight safety regulations and the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention.

During the time working for Vietnamese carriers, no Pakistani pilots were associated with any flight incidents. However, CAAV has requested all local airlines to temporarily suspend Pakistani pilots until further notice. Le Anh reported on the Saigon Times

“There are currently no active pilots that have a Pakistan pilots license working for Jetstar Pacific” a representative from Jetstar Pacific Airlines told Vietnam Insider.

“We only have 1 Pakistan pilot that remains in Jetstar Pacific, that is currently on LWOP, not in Vietnam and therefore not working or ‘active’ status. They will now also be suspended until further notice”.

This story has been updated to correct the information from Jetstar Pacific.

