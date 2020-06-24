116 new investment projects worth US$15.5 billion licensed by Vietnam’s capital city

The Hanoi government is set to grant permits to 116 projects worth a total of US$15.5 billion at an upcoming investment promotion conference scheduled for June 27.

The capital city will also sign memorandums of understanding with 23 domestic enterprises and 13 foreign companies at the conference, worth a total of US$26 billion, the Hanoi Times reported.

The information was revealed at a press briefing on the investment promotion conference, which is expected to attract thousands of delegates, including government officials, investors, diplomats and representatives of foreign organizations in Vietnam.

According to the report, Hanoi is looking to discuss with investors about measures to effectively implement projects in the capital city so as to contribute to its long-term development.

At the conference, the city will call for investment in 282 projects at a total of US$21.66 billion, ranging from housing and urban development to agriculture, industrial production, services and environmental protection.

Hanoi Vice Chairman told the media that organizing the conference after the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak will send a strong message of Hanoi’s efforts to fulfill the dual goal of keeping the virus in check and promoting economic growth.

He added that the capital city is determined to become a leading force in Vietnam’s post-coronavirus recovery, noting that it will focus on reforming administrative procedures while further improving the business environment.

