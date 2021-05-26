115 new local Covid-19 cases reported this evening

Health authorities Wednesday evening confirmed 115 new domestic Covid-19 cases, bringing the figure in the day to 235.

All patients have been isolated prior. The northern province of Bac Ninh led with 64 new cases, followed by Bac Giang (39), Hanoi (9), Hai Duong (2) and Thai Nguyen (1).

Health authorities also announced that a 67-year-old woman in the northern province of Bac Ninh had died of Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 45.

The country has recorded 3,028 local cases in the latest Covid-19 wave which began April 27.

The national tally is now at 6,086 with 2,853 recoveries. Over 165,000 people are being isolated and monitored.

This article was originally published in VNExpress