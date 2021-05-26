Home » 115 new local Covid-19 cases reported this evening
Trending

115 new local Covid-19 cases reported this evening

by Daisy Nguyen

Health authorities Wednesday evening confirmed 115 new domestic Covid-19 cases, bringing the figure in the day to 235.

All patients have been isolated prior. The northern province of Bac Ninh led with 64 new cases, followed by Bac Giang (39), Hanoi (9), Hai Duong (2) and Thai Nguyen (1).

Health authorities also announced that a 67-year-old woman in the northern province of Bac Ninh had died of Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 45.

The country has recorded 3,028 local cases in the latest Covid-19 wave which began April 27.

The national tally is now at 6,086 with 2,853 recoveries. Over 165,000 people are being isolated and monitored.

This article was originally published in VNExpress

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Vietnam exports 20 tons of first batch of...

Vietnam reports 40 more cases and 45th Covid-19...

Vietnam received another 288,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19...

Vietnam to acquire 150 million doses of COVID-19...

People can see ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ Today...

Vietnam will have 110 million doses of Covid-19...